This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use
U.S. battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery. The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak...
BMW Will Have Solid-State Batteries Ready Later This Year
BMW Group and the company Solid Power have announced an expanded Joint Development Agreement, adding a research and development license as a basis for the next move from the partnership. This license allows BMW to create an ASSB prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf near Munich.
electrek.co
GM and LG partnership crumbles; will another battery maker save the next US plant?
Plans for a fourth electric vehicle battery plant from the GM and LG Energy Solution partnership are on hold “indefinitely” after executives ended discussions without agreeing to move forward. The automaker is now consulting with at least one other battery supplier for its next US facility. General Motors...
Tesla Plans to Spend $3.6 Billion More on Battery and Truck Manufacturing in Nevada
Tesla said in a statement that its its expanding facilities in Nevada will include a 100 GWh battery cell factory and high-volume factory to manufacture the Semi. Today, the original Gigafactory primarily manufactures and supplies Tesla's Fremont, California, vehicle assembly plant with high-voltage battery packs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk held...
insideevs.com
New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System
Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
EU ‘could end reliance on China for electric car batteries by 2030’
Prediction predicated on investment that keeps pace with Joe Biden’s $369bn green subsidy spree
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Revealed In Patent Photos, Looks Like A Smaller Tundra
Toyota has been working on an all-new Tacoma and its design has apparently been reveal in new patent photos. Noticed by Motor1, the images show a Tundra-inspired pickup that looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in late 2021. Despite the similarities, the truck in the patent photos is apparently ICE-powered as it trades a fully enclosed grille for a more traditional mesh one with a single bar near the top.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Top Speed
Volkswagen Leader Says Hydrogen Cars Don't Make Sense
Almost every automaker has committed to electric vehicles (EVs), with most brands phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in at least the next decade. There are a few automakers that also see hydrogen as an option, and some of those are Toyota, BMW, and Hyundai. But for Volkswagen, a top exeutive for the German automaker thinks that hydrogen cars don’t make sense.
Honda’s Going All-In Now on Electric Cars and Motorcycles To Catch Up
The world's largest engine maker says it'll build electric powertrains for cars, motorcycles, and power equipment from the beginning.
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market
Tesla CEO says investor-advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have enormous power.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Hit by Bad News
The Indian executive's company faces a critical report from a firm famed for betting that stock prices will drop. His company shot right back.
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
New suppliers race to plug in to electric car market
WOKING, England, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The global auto industry has committed $1.2 trillion to developing electric vehicles (EVs), providing a golden opportunity for new suppliers to grab contracts providing everything from battery packs to motors and inverters.
Carscoops
Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division
Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Professionals Predict Chaos in China
A larger share of freight forwarders and supply chain professionals in 2023 are expecting disruptions due to COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the Chinese New Year factory closures, according to research from Container xChange. “There are added and new complexities ahead coupled with Chinese New Year where at one end...
