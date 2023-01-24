ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Silence DoGood

House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.

In December 2022, Democrats on the House Administration Committee passed a rule that would provide House members with up to $34,000 in reimbursement for lodging, food, and travel expenses while on official business in Washington D.C. Fox 4 reports this reimbursement could total approximately $15.1 million if all 440 House members and delegates request it. However, many high-ranking House members were unaware of the rule until recently, according to the New York Times.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Senate Committee considers gun bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
RICHMOND, VA
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
KUOW

Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'

For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'

(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBCMontana

Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature

HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden HUD moves to require ‘equity plans’ from localities under fair housing rule

The Biden administration is moving to require state and local governments to submit "equity plans" to the federal government to avoid falling afoul of fair housing rules. The Department of Housing and Urban Development submitted a proposed rule Thursday that would mandate local governments submit plans and reports relating to civil rights concerns or else risk losing access to federal subsidies.
CBS Minnesota

Bill for permanent absentee voter list passes first committee hurdle

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Wednesday, lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol are looking into legislation that previously stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate last session, specifically a bill which would create a permanent absentee voter list.That means if you're on this list, you would automatically get sent an absentee ballot before an election.This is part of a sweeping plan to change election law in a way that Democrats say would expand access to the ballot box and that's coming up for a hearing later Wednesday morning.On Wednesday, the bill pass the House Elections Finance and Policy Committee by a party-line vote...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
WausauPilot

U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE

