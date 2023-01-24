ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Wednesday, lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol are looking into legislation that previously stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate last session, specifically a bill which would create a permanent absentee voter list.That means if you're on this list, you would automatically get sent an absentee ballot before an election.This is part of a sweeping plan to change election law in a way that Democrats say would expand access to the ballot box and that's coming up for a hearing later Wednesday morning.On Wednesday, the bill pass the House Elections Finance and Policy Committee by a party-line vote...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO