KATV
Bill that calls for year-round daylight saving time does not make it out of committee
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — A bill that called for year-round daylight saving time did not make it out of committee today after 20 lawmakers voted in a meeting on Wednesday, January 18th. The State Agencies and Governmental Affairs- House Committee had two bills on the meeting's agenda that concerned...
KATV
Bill seeking to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies advances out of committee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas Senate bill filed earlier this month that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses advanced from the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee Affairs on Thursday. SB43, which was filed Republican state Sen....
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.
In December 2022, Democrats on the House Administration Committee passed a rule that would provide House members with up to $34,000 in reimbursement for lodging, food, and travel expenses while on official business in Washington D.C. Fox 4 reports this reimbursement could total approximately $15.1 million if all 440 House members and delegates request it. However, many high-ranking House members were unaware of the rule until recently, according to the New York Times.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
WDBJ7.com
Senate Committee considers gun bills
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
msn.com
Biden rolls out 'Renters Bill of Rights' as lawmakers push for federal rent control laws
In the face of sky-high rents, President Joe Biden is rolling out a new set of principles the White House is calling a "Renters Bill of Rights" in an effort to improve rent affordability and protections for tenants. The president is directing the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to examine...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
'Pave the way': Rep. Jacobsen bills would ease rules to build homes in Washington
(The Center Square) – Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen, R-Puyallup, has introduced a pair of bills into the Washington State House of Representatives addressing the state’s affordable housing shortage. House Bill 1401 would let cities and counties adopt a simple, low-cost, expedited permit process for the development of single-family, duplex,...
KUOW
Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'
For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
NBCMontana
Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature
HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Criticizes Democrats for Not Supporting Bipartisan Emergency Powers Reform
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement last week announcing Democratic senators were blocking Senate Bill 5063 by refusing to give it a hearing in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee. The bill is a bipartisan effort with state Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, to reform Washington’s 1969 emergency...
Schatz: Nine Indian Affairs bills signed into law
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs On January 6, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, issued the following statement celebrating President Biden signing nine Indian Affairs bills into law: S. 989, the Native American ...
Washington Examiner
Biden HUD moves to require ‘equity plans’ from localities under fair housing rule
The Biden administration is moving to require state and local governments to submit "equity plans" to the federal government to avoid falling afoul of fair housing rules. The Department of Housing and Urban Development submitted a proposed rule Thursday that would mandate local governments submit plans and reports relating to civil rights concerns or else risk losing access to federal subsidies.
capcity.news
Senators consider removing gun-free zones in government following new legislation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In the upcoming weeks, lawmakers will once again consider legislation that would repeal gun-free zones in Wyoming governmental and legislative meetings. Sponsors of Senate File 135 want gun owners to be able to carry concealed firearms into local and state government spaces, which current state statute prohibits.
Bill for permanent absentee voter list passes first committee hurdle
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Wednesday, lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol are looking into legislation that previously stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate last session, specifically a bill which would create a permanent absentee voter list.That means if you're on this list, you would automatically get sent an absentee ballot before an election.This is part of a sweeping plan to change election law in a way that Democrats say would expand access to the ballot box and that's coming up for a hearing later Wednesday morning.On Wednesday, the bill pass the House Elections Finance and Policy Committee by a party-line vote...
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states
U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
