cleveland19.com
34-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. 19 News was on scene as police arrived. The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around...
Suspect arrested in Corky’s Place shooting
Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that took place over the weekend at Corky's Place in Lakewood.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
WATCH | Body camera video shows Cleveland police officer shooting suspect outside nightclub
CLEVELAND — Body camera video has been released by the Cleveland Division of Police showing a sergeant shooting a suspect outside a nightclub on the city's west side last weekend. According to police, the incident began with two men involved in an altercation inside of Belinda's Night Club on...
Man fatally shot at Cleveland gas station identified
A 21-year-old man shot in the chest Tuesday evening at Quincy Gas on the city's east side later died, according to city police.
21-year-old fatally shot at gas station in Cleveland; suspects at large
CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Tuesday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the Quincy Gas Station located at 3939 Community College Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, the Cuyahoga...
cleveland19.com
Man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase gets sentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to 12 years in prison. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and...
cleveland19.com
Death of 97-year-old Cleveland man ruled a homicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now ruled the October 2022 death of a 97-year-old man is a homicide. On Oct. 11, 2022, Cleveland police responded to a home in the 8000 block of Cory Ave. for a report of an elderly man found dead in his bed.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty of murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
cleveland19.com
‘Happy’ headbutting suspect wanted for domestic violence on this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her booking photo, Sammy Senyak may not like to hear she is one of this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak is wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting the victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.
VIDEO: Officers assaulted during fight outside Cleveland Heights High School
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two Cleveland Heights police officers were assaulted and two teens were injured during a fight outside of Cleveland Heights High School on Tuesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
cleveland19.com
Police: Cleveland woman missing since December last seen in Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue their search for a woman missing since December. 32-year-old Heather Truman was last seen Dec. 15, 2022 in the 2100 block of W. 87th Street in Cleveland, according to a department Facebook post. This is in the city’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said...
Medical examiner, Akron police investigate fatal shooting
The Summit County medical examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a man from Akron.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police area asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who is missing. Doralie Morales left home overnight Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 41st Street, according to a missing person report. Family members reported to police that Morales may be...
Man shot dead as he pulls into driveway of Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in his vehicle as he pulled into the driveway of a home in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. According to police, it’s unclear how many suspects might be involved in the shooting, which was reported...
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is deliberating in the trial for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan.
Suspect in Sandusky standoff set house on fire before shooting himself, police say
People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.
