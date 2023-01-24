Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Audi Activesphere Concept Is A Sleek Coupe-Crossover That Transforms Into A Pickup
Audi has been quite active in the concept game recently, communicating its vision about the design and technologies of future EVs. The fourth and probably most peculiar example of Audi’s sphere family of concepts is the Activesphere, combining a coupe-style silhouette with generous ground clearance, off-road tires, and the ability to transform into a pickup. It also comes equipped with mixed reality glasses for the driver and all passengers, allowing them to use the futuristic Audi dimensions system.
Fresh Wheels: Nissan And New Balance Create Sneaker-Themed Car
Collaborations are common in the sneaker culture, but Nissan and New Balance have taken it to a new level with a sneaker themed car. The post Fresh Wheels: Nissan And New Balance Create Sneaker-Themed Car appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Autoblog
Asics debuts sneakers made from airbag fabric
Though many companies have tried, automotive-themed footwear is usually a mixed bag. If you weren't told about the automotive connection, you'd be pretty hard pressed to see any in the resulting product. Others are simply things you wouldn't want to be caught dead with on your feet. A new collab...
Carscoops
Facelifted Audi A3 Spied With Edgy New Headlight Design And Bumper Tweaks
Audi’s all-new S3 didn’t arrive in the U.S. until late in 2021, but the company’s R&D team is already out and about testing facelifted versions of both the sedan and the hatch model that’s offered alongside it in Europe. The Ingolstadt-based firm prefers an evolutionary approach...
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
sneakernews.com
Patterns Cover Every Part Of This Women’s Nike Air Max 1
Having recently delivered an “Ugly Duckling” inspired nod to CO.JP, the Nike Air Max 1 certainly ended 2022 on quite the high note. And now that 2023 is officially underway, the Swoosh is beginning to reveal some of the year’s upcoming colorways, such as this newly-revealed, women’s exclusive.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Revealed In Patent Photos, Looks Like A Smaller Tundra
Toyota has been working on an all-new Tacoma and its design has apparently been reveal in new patent photos. Noticed by Motor1, the images show a Tundra-inspired pickup that looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in late 2021. Despite the similarities, the truck in the patent photos is apparently ICE-powered as it trades a fully enclosed grille for a more traditional mesh one with a single bar near the top.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
sneakernews.com
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Makes Preparations For Easter 2023
Though still quite a ways away, Nike is already making preparations for Easter 2023, unveiling a brand new, commemorative colorway of the Air Max 90 Futura. Akin not only to Easter Eggs but also Spring as a whole, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Easter” plays around with a wide assortment of pastels. Light blues take the helm, painting many of the adjacent accents as well as the leather trims and the suede that wraps around the entire shoe. Pinks, by comparison, are utilized only in seldom, appearing much less than the violets that lay along the base and lace unit. Even white neutrals are used more heavily, applied along the Swoosh, eye stays, and midsole.
It's a terrible time to be a sneaker reseller
Adidas' messy breakup with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is the latest in a series of complications for sneaker resellers.
Carscoops
The Porsche Vision 357 Is A Retrotastic Homage To The Original 356
Nearly 75 years after the very first Porsche 356 No. 1 Roadster received its general operating permit, the brand is celebrating by looking both ahead and behind. To do so, it’s created the Vision 357, a stunning and sleek modern interpretation of the 356 that sits atop a modern 718 Cayman GT4 RS platform and which answers the question what would the dream of a sports car of Ferry Porsche might look like today.
Carscoops
Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division
Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
sneakernews.com
An Abstract Array Of Hues Coat The Nike Air Kukini
Returning to the brand’s regular rotation of offerings, the Nike Air Kukini’s cult-like following has proffered a new age of design language for the experimental design from 2000. Continuing the neoprene construction’s diverse array of opportunities, an experimental wave of black and orange markings lay claim to the latest effort.
jalopyjournal.com
Satan’s Chariot
Coolest show car name… EVER… “Satan’s Chariot” was a 1927 Ford roadster built and owned by Wayne Kleb in the early 1960’s. He started with a 1934 Ford frame, threw the roadster body on, and then just sort of let the chips fall where they may so long as they were influenced by the cars Wayne saw in his favorite magazines of the time. The result is a pretty wild “show rod” that went through many a transformation.
Carscoops
2024 Mazda CX-90 Incorporates New Red Color, Japanese Book-Binding Techniques Into Design
Mazda released the latest in a series of short video teasers for the upcoming, 2024 Mazda CX-90. This time, they invited interior designer Becki Owens to chat with Senior Designer Yasutake Tsuchida about what went into the design of the vehicle. Emotion, they say, is at the heart of their...
Carscoops
2023 Civic Type R Proves To Be No Match For Its AWD German Rivals In A Straight Line
The Japanese hot compact market is having a bit of a renaissance with cars like the Toyota GR Corolla, Subaru WRX, and upcoming Acura Integra Type S, however many still consider the king to be the Honda Civic Type R. But how does the that king compare against its German rivals?
