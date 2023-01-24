Read full article on original website
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Even if Nick Smith Comes Back, He Shouldn't Be Expected to Be Knight in Shining Armor
Freshman guard is an 18-year-old who doesn't deserve Razorback fans piling his shoulders with unrealistic expectations
Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens is reportedly on the move. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the former three-star prospect is entering the transfer portal after coming to Norman from Penn State. The 5-foot-11 QB has 3-4 years of eligibility remaining. Bowens made his name starring at Bishop Gorman ...
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tuesday Kansas high school basketball scores
Another busy night in the high school basketball world. Here are some scores from January 24.
College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing
A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
FOX Sports
Xavier vs. UConn highlights: Musketeers win wild battle, 82-79
A crucial Big East showdown lived up to the hype Wednesday on FS1, as No. 13 Xavier took down No. 19 UConn in Storrs, Connecticut. It's been a tumultuous season for the Huskies, who opened the season 14-0 before hitting a rough patch that saw them dip to 5-6 in conference play. They're led by coach Dan Hurley, who is the team's unapologetically emotional catalyst.
Yardbarker
Bill Self isn't worried about Kansas despite three-game losing skid, but he should be
The Kansas Jayhawks are the defending national champions, so they'll without a doubt get everybody's best shot this season. Outside of No. 22 Tennessee beating Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis, everyone else's best shot wasn't enough as the Jayhawks blazed out to a 16-1 record to start the season.
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the Eagles against 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) have put together an impressive season. So impressive, in fact, that they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They're also the team that went the longest this year before losing a game. The San Francisco 49ers (15-4), however, are also hot and come into...
FOX Sports
How Patrick Mahomes' injury impacts Bengals-Chiefs odds; Bengals now favored
There is no shortage of compelling discussion about NFL conference championship odds markets. But when arguably the best quarterback in the league — for inarguably the best team over the past five seasons — has an iffy status, that will dominate any NFL betting discussion. So it is...
FOX Sports
Burrow, Mahomes highlight Cowherd's top 10 AFC Championship stars
Sunday's AFC Championship Game is a rematch of last season's AFC title game, as the Kansas City Chiefs once again host the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City dominated all season, cruising its way to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. On the other hand, Cincinnati began the season 0-2 and was 4-4 before winning eight consecutive games to close out the regular season and win the AFC North.
247Sports
Iowa State beats #5 Kansas State in instant classic at Hilton
AMES- Iowa State suffered a tough loss in Stillwater over the weekend to Oklahoma State. To get back on track, the Cyclones would play host to the fifth-ranked team in the country, the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday. After being in pain for much of Saturday’s game, starting guard Caleb...
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
FOX Sports
Juozapaitis leads Maine against UMass-Lowell after 21-point showing
UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-4, 5-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (7-12, 1-5 America East) BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 21 points in Maine's 78-57 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats. The Black Bears have gone 4-3 at home. Maine ranks eighth in the...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
