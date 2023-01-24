ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Wichita Eagle

Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke.  Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery.  "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
OnlyHomers

All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Wichita Eagle

Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason

NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders

The speculation over what Tom Brady decides to do in the next chapter of his career now that he is a free agent is running rampant. Teams are making it known that they would like Brady to join them and the media is running with their own thoughts on what he will do.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023

The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled

JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy