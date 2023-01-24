Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Anonymous NFL executive says Russell Wilson is 'washed' | THE HERD
The Sean Payton sweepstakes continue as the former head coach had his second interview with the Denver Broncos. However, an anonymous NFL executive does not necessarily agree with the potential move, saying that Russell Wilson is quote: 'washed.' Both Russ and the team reportedly want Payton as the team's next head coach, so is this the perfect pairing? Colin Cowherd explains why Payton should say thank you, next in his coaching search.
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the Eagles against 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) have put together an impressive season. So impressive, in fact, that they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They're also the team that went the longest this year before losing a game. The San Francisco 49ers (15-4), however, are also hot and come into...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Burrow, Mahomes highlight Cowherd's top 10 AFC Championship stars
Sunday's AFC Championship Game is a rematch of last season's AFC title game, as the Kansas City Chiefs once again host the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City dominated all season, cruising its way to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. On the other hand, Cincinnati began the season 0-2 and was 4-4 before winning eight consecutive games to close out the regular season and win the AFC North.
NFL World Reacts To What Legendary Coach Said About Tony Romo
The Dallas Cowboys have been pretty fortunate to have relative stability at quarterback for the better part of 15 years, going almost seamlessly from Tony Romo to Dak Prescott. But for one legendary Cowboys coach, there's no comparison between the two. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, former Cowboys ...
Travis Kelce reacts to 'Burrowhead' trash talk ahead of AFC Championship Game | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Chris Broussard discuss Cincinnati Bengals fans calling GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’. Nick explains this trash talk from the Bengals will give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs extra motivation in the AFC Championship Game.
Is Brock Purdy the QB of 49ers future? | SPEAK
Brock Purdy is entering the game of his young career (once again) as the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy is 7-0 since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo after injuring his foot. If he were to beat Philly, he would be the first rookie in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl. However, the Niners do have Trey Lance on their roster, whom they gave up three first-round picks for. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Purdy is the 49ers future or not.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Why it is time for the Aaron Rodgers-Packers era to end | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that 'if they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. Again, that wouldn't offend me and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim.' The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers but only to AFC teams. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for the Rodgers era to end.
Bengals-Chiefs fate rests upon Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle
Spare a thought for Patrick Mahomes' right ankle, soon to be cocooned behind all that thick tape, and with the obsessive eyes of the American sports public focused upon it with unrepentant curiosity. Rarely has a single body part generated such sporting attention, but that's how it is this week,...
Are Bengals giving Chiefs extra motivation with 'Burrowhead' trash talk? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Cincinnati Bengals are giving the Kansas City Chiefs extra motivation ahead of the AFC championship Game with ‘Burrowhead’ trash talk. Joy explains she is okay with the trash talk because Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3-0 vs. the Chiefs.
