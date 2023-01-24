ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects

With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
FOX Sports

Anonymous NFL executive says Russell Wilson is 'washed' | THE HERD

The Sean Payton sweepstakes continue as the former head coach had his second interview with the Denver Broncos. However, an anonymous NFL executive does not necessarily agree with the potential move, saying that Russell Wilson is quote: 'washed.' Both Russ and the team reportedly want Payton as the team's next head coach, so is this the perfect pairing? Colin Cowherd explains why Payton should say thank you, next in his coaching search.
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
FOX Sports

Burrow, Mahomes highlight Cowherd's top 10 AFC Championship stars

Sunday's AFC Championship Game is a rematch of last season's AFC title game, as the Kansas City Chiefs once again host the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City dominated all season, cruising its way to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. On the other hand, Cincinnati began the season 0-2 and was 4-4 before winning eight consecutive games to close out the regular season and win the AFC North.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Legendary Coach Said About Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys have been pretty fortunate to have relative stability at quarterback for the better part of 15 years, going almost seamlessly from Tony Romo to Dak Prescott. But for one legendary Cowboys coach, there's no comparison between the two. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, former Cowboys ...
FOX Sports

Is Brock Purdy the QB of 49ers future? | SPEAK

Brock Purdy is entering the game of his young career (once again) as the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy is 7-0 since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo after injuring his foot. If he were to beat Philly, he would be the first rookie in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl. However, the Niners do have Trey Lance on their roster, whom they gave up three first-round picks for. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Purdy is the 49ers future or not.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
FOX Sports

Why it is time for the Aaron Rodgers-Packers era to end | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that 'if they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. Again, that wouldn't offend me and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim.' The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers but only to AFC teams. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for the Rodgers era to end.
FOX Sports

Bengals-Chiefs fate rests upon Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle

Spare a thought for Patrick Mahomes' right ankle, soon to be cocooned behind all that thick tape, and with the obsessive eyes of the American sports public focused upon it with unrepentant curiosity. Rarely has a single body part generated such sporting attention, but that's how it is this week,...
