Brock Purdy is entering the game of his young career (once again) as the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy is 7-0 since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo after injuring his foot. If he were to beat Philly, he would be the first rookie in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl. However, the Niners do have Trey Lance on their roster, whom they gave up three first-round picks for. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Purdy is the 49ers future or not.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO