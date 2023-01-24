ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The president of Power Slap gave an absurd explanation of what constitutes ‘defense’ in slap fighting

By Simon Samano, The Blue Corner MMA Junkie
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Video: What’s the next move for ex-UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou?

The MMA world got a little bit of a shakeup earlier this month with the news of Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC. Ngannou was the promotion’s heavyweight champ, and when he reached an impasse with the UFC brass during contract negotiations, reportedly because he wanted to be able to box outside the UFC, he was granted his release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy