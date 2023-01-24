Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wichita Eagle
Giants’ Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
The 2022 New York Giants season was supposed to be in a complete rebuild year. Instead, the Giants, left with enough core pieces to their roster, were able to put together a surprisingly competitive season despite a restrictive salary cap situation and injuries and performance woes that exposed the team's deficiencies.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Chiefs fan who caught Henne ball describes experience, what’s next
After days of searching, the person who caught Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne's first playoff touchdown football is speaking out about the experience.
Wichita Eagle
Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason
NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
Wichita Eagle
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls
Spread: Bulls -5.5 4 Star play on the Bulls: Chicago is 6-4 SU in its last 10 and 3-1 in its last four. In those six wins, they're winning by an average of 12.3 points per game. I just don't see a way Charlotte can keep this close for four quarters. DeMar DeRozan has put up big numbers against the Hornets over the years and that won't change tonight. Charlotte's defense is a major problem right now, particularly guarding the three. In the last two games combined, opponents have shot 38/79 (48%) from deep. Yeah, I'll lay the points with Chicago.
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia
The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
Wichita Eagle
Former No. 1 Pick Kwame Brown Prefers Anonymity Instead of LeBron James Life
Kwame Brown was the No. 1 NBA draft pick the year before LeBron James. The fact they were both top selections is where the similarities end. Brown had a below average career while James is in the discussion as one of the greatest in league history. Brown has no problem...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled
JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
