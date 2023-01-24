Read full article on original website
Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times
Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed
New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
Paul Murdaugh Snapchat Video Key in Father’s Trial: Prosecutors
Representatives from Snapchat and Google have been subpoenaed to testify in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial over the prosecution’s digital evidence, including a Snapchat video Murdaugh’s son sent to his friends just an hour before he was killed. “The contents of this video is important to proving the State’s case,” the lead prosecutor wrote in a petition. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman has asked witnesses from Snapchat to review the video to confirm its authenticity. Google has been ordered to send a representative of its own to certify the authenticity of the company’s claim that “no devices with google location data being stored by google were present at the time of the double murder.” The trial against Murdaugh for allegedly murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul begins Jan. 23.Read it at The State
Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial
Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Officer accused in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols allegedly assaulted prison inmate, 2016 lawsuit says
One of five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers accused of fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop this month was accused in 2016 of participating in a prison assault that left an inmate unconscious, according to a federal civil rights complaint. The complaint, filed in April 2016 in...
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
These Murdaugh Family Members May Testify at His Murder Trial
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, his brothers, and his wife’s family are on the exhaustive list of witnesses who may testify in his double homicide trial in South Carolina, a judge revealed on Monday. On the first day of jury selections, Judge Clifton Newman rattled off a lengthy list of prospective witnesses who may take the stand in the highly anticipated trial, where Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. Among Murdaugh’s family members that may be called are his only surviving son, Buster; his brothers, John Marvin and Randy Murdaugh; and members of his wife’s family, the Branstetter and Proctors. Newman also indicated that Curtis Smith, who is accused of helping Murdaugh in a twisted assisted suicide scheme for an insurance payout, will likely take the stand. Several law enforcement officers and multiple victims of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes were also mentioned on the list. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Tyre Nichols – latest: Bodycam video shows Memphis police beat Black man like ‘human piñata’, family say
The family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis man who died days after being arrested and beaten by police in the city, have spoken out after viewing footage of the incident. Nichols, 29, died on 10 January, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation with officers that ended up with him in the hospital.Family members and their attorneys met with Memphis police and reviewed the footage on Monday before it was publicly released.Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump called the video “appalling, heinous, violent and troublesome.”“We’re seeing evidence of what happens to Black and brown people from...
Death of housekeeper helped unravel Murdaugh’s secrets
(NewsNation) — The death of a woman who served as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family helped unravel one of the biggest pieces of the Alex Murdaugh moneymaking scheme. Gloria Satterfield was an integral part of the Murdaugh family. She was their housekeeper, nanny and cook but...
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
Men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks claim video they took of her proves their innocence
An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts. Madison Brooks, 19, died on 15 January after a vehicle hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since arrested four men for allegedly raping or witnessing the rape of Brooks before dropping her off near the...
Snapchat Might Be Key In Murdaugh Murder
A Snapchat video is critical evidence on the first day of a double-murder trial in South Carolina.
A judge ordered the removal of a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather from the courtroom at the start of his trial on charges of murdering his wife and son
Murdaugh has claimed that he found his family members dead, but prosecutors alleged that he killed his son with a shotgun and his wife with a rifle.
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene
Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
