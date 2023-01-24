ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri with asking price of over £500m

By Exclusive by Will Unwin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGiuo_0kPmoiiQ00
Everton’s current home Goodison Park.

Everton have been put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, who is looking for offers of more than £500m for the Premier League club.

In recent months Moshiri has sought outside investment but he has finally put Everton on the market, and would consider a minority or majority sale. A number of potential buyers have expressed interest.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Moshiri would like to recoup the money he has invested in the new stadium being built at Bramley-Moore Dock. It is understood that Deloitte has been instructed to handle the sale of the club, who are in the Premier League relegation zone. Deloitte offered no comment when approached by the Guardian.

The British-Iranian billionaire’s attempt to sell can be revealed on a day when Everton were dealt a double setback with Marcelo Bielsa expressing doubts over replacing Frank Lampard as manager and Tottenham hijacking their move for Arnaut Danjuma.

Moshiri and his fellow board members have been fiercely criticised by Everton fans over recent weeks, with widespread calls for the owner to sell after almost seven years and for the directors to go.

About £700m has been spent on more than 50 players in the Moshiri era, with just over £400m recouped in sales. The attempted sale comes at a perilous moment for Everton with the stadium under construction at a cost of at least £550m, the club’s last three available set of accounts showing combined losses of £372.6m and lucrative commercial ties cut with companies owned by the oligarch Alisher Usmanov after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moshiri has funded the construction costs of the stadium so far but has been seeking the additional investment required to complete the project. In a video posted on Everton’s website on Tuesday that is believed to have been filmed last week, Moshiri insisted he was not planning to sell the club. “The club is not for sale but I’ve been talking to top investors, real quality, to bridge the gap on the stadium,” he said. “I can do it myself and the reason I want to do it is to bring top sport investors into Everton for some of the reasons that the fans want improvement, more talent, and we are close to having a deal done.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: The shocking kidnapping of unaccompanied children

Good morning. Two days ago, the Observer reported a story that seemed to set a new low for the authorities’ handling of asylum seekers who come to the UK by small boats: dozens of vulnerable children, with no parent in the country, being abducted from outside Home Office-run hotels and disappearing. And yet that summary only scratches the surface of the policy mess that has left them so at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher

The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
The Guardian

NBC should finally call time on Tony Dungy’s amiable right-wing zealotry

No sports league does more than the National Football League to encourage the stereotype of the glass-chewing, expletive-spewing coach. Tony Dungy, though, was more Kenneth Parcell than Bill Parcells – a soft-spoken, clean-cut ex-defensive back whose winning pedigree and strategic ingenuity rightly earned him pride of place among the titans of his profession. That Dungy is also a Black pioneer makes him especially useful to commissioner Roger Goodell’s efforts to “protect the [NFL] shield” from the seasonal assaults on its undying legacy of racial and gender inequality. Since transitioning to a lofty post-retirement role as co-host of NBC’s top-rated NFL telecasts, it’s been on the 67-year-old to serve up even-toned reassurances of the league’s commitment to fair play. But when it comes to Dungy’s personal views, the coach will happily talk tough.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

Six lifestyle choices to slow memory decline named in 10-year study

A combination of healthy lifestyle choices such as eating well, regularly exercising, playing cards and socialising at least twice a week may help slow the rate of memory decline and reduce the risk of dementia, a decade-long study suggests. Memory is a fundamental function of daily life that continuously declines...
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
128K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy