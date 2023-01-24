Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
Identical twins marry identical twins: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Stolen Kia found crashed into Cleveland tree: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 7, a Broadview Road resident reported that their Kia Optima had been stolen from a parking lot. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
cleveland19.com
Man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase gets sentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to 12 years in prison. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
Police: Uber driver carjacked by passenger with gun
An Uber driver told city police she was carjacked by a man with a gun.
cleveland19.com
Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as car theft suspect
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in multiple car thefts in the last week. Police arrested Tahjay Ali Howard-Ayers at Riverside Homes at around 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 26, according to a department press release. Elyria detectives found...
19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
cleveland19.com
‘Happy’ headbutting suspect wanted for domestic violence on this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her booking photo, Sammy Senyak may not like to hear she is one of this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak is wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting the victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.
cleveland19.com
34-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. 19 News was on scene as police arrived. The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
whbc.com
Homicide Victim in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty of murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas...
mymix1041.com
Have you seen John Risati Boyd? Cleveland Police need your help
From Local 3 News: John Risati Boyd, who is 20 years old, was reported missing from his home in Cleveland on Tuesday, January 17. Boyd was last seen on Saturday, January 7. He may be driving a silver-colored Nissan Rogue. If you have information about Boyd or where he might...
Watch: Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game
"As more fights erupted," officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.
‘I’m grateful I was the one hit’: Man shot by deputy U.S. marshals at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons sentenced to more than 13 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Pennsylvania man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Wednesday told a federal judge he felt “grateful” that bullets fired by deputy U.S. marshals hit him instead of other bystanders at a packed shopping center in Cleveland. DeWayne Taylor, 33, told...
cleveland19.com
Death of 97-year-old Cleveland man ruled a homicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now ruled the October 2022 death of a 97-year-old man is a homicide. On Oct. 11, 2022, Cleveland police responded to a home in the 8000 block of Cory Ave. for a report of an elderly man found dead in his bed.
Comments / 0