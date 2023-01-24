ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as car theft suspect

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in multiple car thefts in the last week. Police arrested Tahjay Ali Howard-Ayers at Riverside Homes at around 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 26, according to a department press release. Elyria detectives found...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

34-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. 19 News was on scene as police arrived. The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Homicide Victim in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
mymix1041.com

Have you seen John Risati Boyd? Cleveland Police need your help

From Local 3 News: John Risati Boyd, who is 20 years old, was reported missing from his home in Cleveland on Tuesday, January 17. Boyd was last seen on Saturday, January 7. He may be driving a silver-colored Nissan Rogue. If you have information about Boyd or where he might...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Death of 97-year-old Cleveland man ruled a homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now ruled the October 2022 death of a 97-year-old man is a homicide. On Oct. 11, 2022, Cleveland police responded to a home in the 8000 block of Cory Ave. for a report of an elderly man found dead in his bed.
CLEVELAND, OH

