Jonathan Baxter
2d ago
The only thing he needs to do is move on forward, retire from football. Then go see a psychologist for his anger issues mood swings. He needs to move on from football. We can Move on from him
Douglas Heath
1d ago
I'm sure he is having a lot of not so pleasant times lately. Hope he makes a decision that beings him more gratification
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Gisele Is Reportedly Feeling Different After Tom Brady Divorce
In October, Gisele Bundchen finalized her divorce with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Although that probably wasn't an easy situation for all parties involved, the latest update on the 42-year-old model is telling. According to People, Bundchen has "newfound energy" since her divorce with ...
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Tom Brady is dad to son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady loves watching his little girl enjoy one of her passions. Earlier this week, the NFL star, 45, shared a cute photo of daughter Vivian Lake, 10, on horseback while walking around an outdoor ring. The pre-teen smiles for her dad's photo, which was snapped from a patio area outside the ring. "❤️❤️❤️ x Infinty [sic]," Brady captioned the post on his Instagram Story. The Tampa...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Tom Brady Explains Why He Told His Kids He Wants Them to Fail: 'We Have to Develop Resiliency'
Tom Brady is opening up about how his takeaways from football connect to his parenting in the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast Tom Brady is drawing parallels between lessons learned on the field and lessons learned in life. Reflecting on the end of his NFL season following the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's loss last Sunday, Brady talked to co-host Jim Gray about being resilient on their Let's Go podcast. "In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life. We try things, we...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Ezekiel Elliott Announcement
Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain a Cowboy in 2023. Speaking to reporters following Dallas' divisional round loss to San Francisco on Sunday, the Cowboys' running back said so himself. "Definitely thought about it. I want to be here. I don't have a crystal ball but I want to be here," ...
Breaking: Packers Make Significant Aaron Rodgers Trade Decision
Following the Green Bay Packers' elimination from postseason contention, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he intended to play in 2023. What was less clear was which team he'd play for. Yesterday, fans learned from Ian Rapoport that a trade involving Rodgers was looking plausible. ESPN's Adam ...
sportszion.com
Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Report: Arians ‘Hurt’ by Bucs’ Firings After Playoff Loss
The Buccaneers fired six coaches after the season ended.
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Look: Longtime Sideline Reporter Pam Oliver Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver will be back on the sideline for another season in 2023. The 61-year-old Fox employee has been a fixture in sports media for nearly three decades — and she's proud of her ability to extend her broadcasting career. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," Oliver ...
Look: Tom Brady's 7-Word Message For Brock Purdy Goes Viral
Tom Brady is no longer playing in the NFL playoffs. But the legendary quarterback can empathize with one of the remaining quarterbacks, in particular. Brock Purdy, the seventh-round rookie who has taken over as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback due to injuries, is trying to pull a Brady ...
Falcons Re-Sign Julio Jones? 6 Options For Free Agent WRs
The Atlanta Falcons enter the offseason with some clear needs, one of those being adding help at wide receiver.
Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022
NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
Tom Brady Reportedly Toured Private School In Notable City
With the Buccaneers' season officially over, Tom Brady is taking care of some personal matters. According to Page Six, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently seen touring a private school in Miami for his children. Brady was spotted with one of the school’s administrators ...
Tom Brady Reveals How He's Spending His Time This Offseason
Yesterday, Tom Brady sounded agitated when asked about what his future held. He scolded Jim Gray on his podcast Let's Go, asserting that he didn't know what he'd do for the 2023 season and beyond. This soundbite didn't tell the whole story, however, as his plans for the offseason seem more ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers to the Colts? Why one NFL exec thinks it could happen
That's a scenario one executive from an NFC team floated to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as the Green Bay Packers quarterback's future hangs in the balance. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but would make some sense on paper: Indianapolis," Fowler wrote. "The Colts enter the offseason with $20.6 million in cap space. They absolutely need a quarterback. Despite a four-win season, the roster is not void of talent, especially on defense. And Indy owns the fourth overall pick, an easy dangling point in a potential deal with Green Bay.
Popculture
Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Singer Revealed
The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
