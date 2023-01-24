ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

What to do if you encounter a snow plow on the roadways

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — When winter weather hits, PennDOT and local municipalities are on the roads to make them as driveable as possible. But, what do you do when you encounter an operating plow truck? PennDOT advises that if you’re on the road and come across a working plow truck, then you should use extra […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Auto Show Underway Thursday

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts today at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from over 30 different manufacturers will be on display. Visitors can also see the latest motorcycles and RVs. The event runs through Sunday.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Susquehanna River wins River of the Year

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year. That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8% of firefighters in Pennsylvania – the third highest percentage in the country. The national average is 70.2%. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

How Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage and Utility Assistance

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

