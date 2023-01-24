Read full article on original website
Related
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
WGAL
Updated hour-by-hour snowfall projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing for snow and rain. UPDATE: PennDOT has lowered speed limits for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of those here. The National...
What to do if you encounter a snow plow on the roadways
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — When winter weather hits, PennDOT and local municipalities are on the roads to make them as driveable as possible. But, what do you do when you encounter an operating plow truck? PennDOT advises that if you’re on the road and come across a working plow truck, then you should use extra […]
I-81 Multi-Vehicle Crash Causing Partial Closure: Pennsylvania State Police
A multiple vehicle crash has caused a partial closure of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The closure is at milemarker 35.5 in Penn Township, state police say. No further information was available from the police. According to PennDOT, "northbound between Exit 29: PA 174 - KING ST and...
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Auto Show Underway Thursday
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts today at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from over 30 different manufacturers will be on display. Visitors can also see the latest motorcycles and RVs. The event runs through Sunday.
Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
Morning snow transitions to rain across Western Pa.
Snow that coated roads in the region Wednesday morning was changing to rain, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. Nearly all locations in southwestern Pennsylvania will change to rain by noon as warm air moves in, meteorologist David Shallenberger said. The high temperature will be rising into the mid-40s. The...
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WNEP-TV 16
Susquehanna River wins River of the Year
NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year. That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
More rain, snow could fall in central Pa. after windy Thursday: forecasters
More snow and rain may land after a windy, overcast day in the midstate, forecasters said. Thursday will be cloudy with low 40-degree highs, but the day could feel noticeably chillier because of a chance of up to nearly 40 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said...
Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8% of firefighters in Pennsylvania – the third highest percentage in the country. The national average is 70.2%. ...
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Pennsylvania municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
State College
How Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage and Utility Assistance
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
Comments / 0