Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
Man accused of shooting officer sentenced
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods, Ky. police officer in May 2022 entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Smithers, of Catlettsburg, entered the plea in Greenup County Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2023, in the shooting of officer Tom Robinson, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart.
Man wanted for ramming cruiser, throwing meth out car window during pursuit
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of ramming a deputy’s cruiser several times during a police pursuit. According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man known to be trafficking drugs.
23-year-old man arrested for burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy warrants
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man was brought into custody by deputies Tuesday due to a number of outstanding warrants. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were conducting road patrols in the Danville area. During these patrols deputies...
SHERIFF | DUI driver with meth in pants kicks deputy in face during arrest
CAMPBELL’S CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver pulled over for driving erratically is behind bars after Kanawha County deputies say she resisted arrest and injured a deputy all while in possession of drugs. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany Hedrick, 40, of Blount, West Virginia was...
West Virginia woman arrested for DUI and kicking deputy in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A woman was arrested on Tuesday for fighting the deputy who stopped her for a DUI. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. after seeing a car driving erratically. KCSO says Tiffany L. Hedrick, […]
Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper
GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
Woman charged with murder following drug-related shooting pleads not guilty
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman charged in connection with the shooting death of a man pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Autumn Hammond, 23, of Michigan is accused of shooting Jason Ellis on Nov. 13, 2021, according to Huntington Police. Ellis was found with a gunshot wound to the torso...
Deputies arrest Lincoln County man for domestic stalking
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Lincoln County man faces charges following complaints of a domestic situation earlier in the month. Authorities with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department report that, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Boone County Deputies responded to reports of a domestic situation taking place in the Danville area.
West Virginia man arrested for attempting to break into a car
KANAWHA, WV (WOWK)– A Dupont City man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to break into and steal a car. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call that a suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle around 2:47 a.m. on Monday. After arriving at the 1600 block of W. Dupont […]
Woman stopped for DUI with over half-pound of meth in pants kicks officer in face
CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces an array of charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in the Kanawha County area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 8:00pm, a traffic stop was made by Corporal S.M. Adams on a white Chevrolet S-10 near Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road in Kanawha County.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged thief of military gravesite markers
PAGE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s assistance in an investigation for the culprit behind thirteen stolen military grave markers. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information on the case. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Fayette deputies received a complaint from the caretaker of a cemetery in Page, WV regarding […]
Woman arrested after striking man in the face and letting him roll out of vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after a domestic situation. According to Fayette County deputies, they were dispatched to North Pax Avenue in Mount Hope and were met by a male victim that said he and his girlfriend, Chastity Bennett, had been in a domestic dispute. The victim said they were in Bennett’s car when they started arguing, and she struck him in the face around his lip. The victim asked Bennett to stop the car and let him out. As Bennett let the victim out, she drove off, leading him to roll out of the vehicle.
Fayette County Deputies say 13 bronze military grave site markers stolen
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation. Sheriff Mike Fridley releases the following information. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the deputies received a complaint from the caretaker of a cemetery in Page, WV, regarding vandalism and...
Fayette County roundup nets 5 people
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshal’s Service C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force performed a warrant round-up in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding the cooperative mission. Throughout Fayette County today, deputies and USMS...
Parked car hit during hydroplane accident, officers say
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver who told officers they hydroplaned crashed Wednesday morning along Washington Boulevard. According to Huntington Police, the driver lost control and hit at least one parked car. Traffic was stalled in both directions along that stretch of roadway as crews worked to clear the...
Man sentenced to prison for first-degree robbery, assault
HANOVER, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County man is found guilty of robbery and assault. Michael Terry Cline of Hanover, WV was found guilty of Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment, and first-degree robbery on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Wyoming County Circut Court. He was originally on trial for events that happened on May 7, 2022 […]
LOUISA POLICE ARREST MAN, 68, FOR DUI AFTER WRECK
On January 23, 2023 the Louisa Police along with the Louisa Fire Department and Patriot Ambulance were dispatched to the area of TRMC Urgent Care in reference to a single vehicle collision. Upon arrival Sgt. Steven Wilburn and Officer Shelby Taylor contacted the driver, William D. Willis 68 of Louisa...
Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire
JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
