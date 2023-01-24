FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after a domestic situation. According to Fayette County deputies, they were dispatched to North Pax Avenue in Mount Hope and were met by a male victim that said he and his girlfriend, Chastity Bennett, had been in a domestic dispute. The victim said they were in Bennett’s car when they started arguing, and she struck him in the face around his lip. The victim asked Bennett to stop the car and let him out. As Bennett let the victim out, she drove off, leading him to roll out of the vehicle.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO