Fossil Ridge’s new facility is sitting at the site of the former Heritage Elementary School. (Photo by Cody Thorn) There are multiple construction projects underway in Keller ISD and Northwest ISD, ranging from renovations and expansions to new construction to replace out-of-date buildings. There are also four indoor multipurpose facilities being constructed within KISD that will provide a respite for inclement weather for students in a variety of activities.

KELLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO