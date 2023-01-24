ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces tentative timeline for superintendent search

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD plans to hire a new superintendent by March 23. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is getting closer to selecting a new superintendent for the district. The district posted a tentative schedule for the superintendent search timeline on its website. The application deadline is Feb. 6, and the trustees...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD projects $6.3M shortfall after 6 months of data

Richard Matkins, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD interim chief financial officer, speaks about the district's projected budget shortfalls during a meeting on Jan. 23. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is facing a budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget based on six months of data. Interim Chief Financial Officer Richard Matkin...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller ISD building a foundation for success with $315 million bond

Fossil Ridge’s new facility is sitting at the site of the former Heritage Elementary School. (Photo by Cody Thorn) There are multiple construction projects underway in Keller ISD and Northwest ISD, ranging from renovations and expansions to new construction to replace out-of-date buildings. There are also four indoor multipurpose facilities being constructed within KISD that will provide a respite for inclement weather for students in a variety of activities.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023

Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Brident Dental & Orthodontics now offering services in Lewisville

Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. The office is located at 551 E. Round Grove Road. Brident Dental & Orthodontics provides a full range of dental services for all ages, and offers evening and weekend appointments. 469-312-1503.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Transportation Authority brings on new COO, fills four open positions

The DCTA filled four leadership positions, including Maurice Bell as chief operating officer. (Screenshot courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority has named a new chief operating officer and filled three other open positions, officials announced in a release. Maurice Bell joined as COO, while Sherrelle Evans-Jones...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services

See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Transportation, public safety, revenue highlight Highland Village’s legislative priorities

The Highland Village city council heard recommendations for the 88th state legislature on Jan. 24. (Screenshot courtesy Highland Village) Sales tax, public safety, transportation and public park funding are just a few of the issues the Highland Village city council are prioritizing in the 88th Texas Legislature session. The council...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mayor Voelker shares City Hall progress, 2022 accomplishments in Richardson State of the City address

Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 and highlighted accomplishments of the past year during the annual State of the City address Jan. 25 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 while highlighting accomplishments...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy