Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Related
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces tentative timeline for superintendent search
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD plans to hire a new superintendent by March 23. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is getting closer to selecting a new superintendent for the district. The district posted a tentative schedule for the superintendent search timeline on its website. The application deadline is Feb. 6, and the trustees...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD projects $6.3M shortfall after 6 months of data
Richard Matkins, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD interim chief financial officer, speaks about the district's projected budget shortfalls during a meeting on Jan. 23. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is facing a budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget based on six months of data. Interim Chief Financial Officer Richard Matkin...
McKinney ISD earmarks funds for refresh of 2 campuses
McKinney ISD board members approved spending money from the 2021 bond to refresh two school campuses. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The Scott Johnson Middle School and McKinney Boyd High School campuses are getting renovated. McKinney ISD board members at a Jan. 24 board meeting approved using funds already included in the...
Northwest ISD board of trustees approves attendance boundary recommendations
Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Tim McClure stated that trying to keep ahead of the development in Northwest ISD is a game of chess between the district and the developers. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The Northwest ISD board of trustees accepted all portions of the recommended attendance boundary proposal during its regular...
Keller ISD building a foundation for success with $315 million bond
Fossil Ridge’s new facility is sitting at the site of the former Heritage Elementary School. (Photo by Cody Thorn) There are multiple construction projects underway in Keller ISD and Northwest ISD, ranging from renovations and expansions to new construction to replace out-of-date buildings. There are also four indoor multipurpose facilities being constructed within KISD that will provide a respite for inclement weather for students in a variety of activities.
Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023
Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
Candidate filings for City Council, school board received in McKinney
The candidate filing period for City Council and school board elections is open until 5 p.m. Feb. 17. (Community Impact file photo) Candidate applications have been filed for the upcoming May election cycle, including three candidates for City Council seats and six candidates for the McKinney ISD board of trustees.
Brident Dental & Orthodontics now offering services in Lewisville
Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. The office is located at 551 E. Round Grove Road. Brident Dental & Orthodontics provides a full range of dental services for all ages, and offers evening and weekend appointments. 469-312-1503.
Denton County Transportation Authority brings on new COO, fills four open positions
The DCTA filled four leadership positions, including Maurice Bell as chief operating officer. (Screenshot courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority has named a new chief operating officer and filled three other open positions, officials announced in a release. Maurice Bell joined as COO, while Sherrelle Evans-Jones...
4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services
See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
Transportation, public safety, revenue highlight Highland Village’s legislative priorities
The Highland Village city council heard recommendations for the 88th state legislature on Jan. 24. (Screenshot courtesy Highland Village) Sales tax, public safety, transportation and public park funding are just a few of the issues the Highland Village city council are prioritizing in the 88th Texas Legislature session. The council...
McKinney ISD approves winter storm water damage repair costs
The main damage at Evans Middle School was caused by a sprinkler line break near the north entrance, causing water damage to both gym floors. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Evans Middle School and Glen Oaks Elementary School saw burst pipes due to low temperatures over the 2022-23 winter break. MISD board...
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
Colleyville council approves 60-foot billboard on SH 121
A proposed rendering of a 60-foot billboard was presented to the Colleyville City Council and approved during the Jan. 17 meeting. The billboard will be near the city limits off of SH 121. (Rendering courtesy Burkett Media) A 60-foot billboard will be coming off SH 121 in Colleyville after the...
Coppell to launch free tool-lending program in February
Coppell will launch a free tool-lending program in February. (Courtesy Pexels) Coppell residents in need of tools and equipment will soon be able to rent items through the city’s new tool-lending program. The free program is set to launch in February, according to a press release. Residents older than...
City of Plano staff delivers update on short-term rental initiative
Plano City Council listens to an update on the city's short-term rental initiative during its Jan. 23 meeting. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano city staff outlined their short-term rental initiative during a Jan. 23 Plano City Council meeting. At the meeting, Plano Director of Planning Christina Day discussed what steps the...
Lewisville celebrates Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center groundbreaking
Lewisville held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center on Jan. 20. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center at 188 N. Valley Parkway on Jan. 20. The facility will replace the city’s aging police department and Central Fire Station.
Mayor Voelker shares City Hall progress, 2022 accomplishments in Richardson State of the City address
Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 and highlighted accomplishments of the past year during the annual State of the City address Jan. 25 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker shared the city’s goals in 2023 while highlighting accomplishments...
Divine Dental now open, accepting new patients in Lewisville
Divine Dentist opened in Lewisville. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Divine Dental is now open in Lewisville and accepting new patients. The office is located at 966 N. Garden Ridge Blvd., Ste. 510. Divine Dental accepts nearly all forms of dental insurance and offers discount coupons for customers who may not have...
Flower Mound council moves forward with Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex drainage project
Flower Mound Town Council moved forward with the Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex drainage project with its approval of a construction agreement during a Jan. 17 council meeting. (Samantha Douty/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council approved $530,511 for improvements to the Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex. The funding will go toward a...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0