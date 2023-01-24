Read full article on original website
Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions
MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
lakenormanpublications.com
McGuire Station false alarm prompts preparedness questions
HUNTERSVILLE – The accidental activation of an emergency warning siren for Duke Energy’s McGuire Nuclear Station caused quite the stir in communities around Lake Norman in the morning hours of Jan. 19. “It was an error on behalf of (Mecklenburg) county,” Duke Energy Communications/Community Relations Director Mary Kathryn...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Wednesday January 25, 2023
…Light Icing On Elevated Objects This Morning…. Temperatures are near 32 degrees between Boone and Blowing Rock,. and along the Blue Ridge Parkway from Blowing Rock to Laurel. Springs. This will favor some light icing on elevated objects. such as trees and powerlines. Little or no impact is expected. on...
Razor blades placed on gas pump handles in North Carolina city
Police are warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pumps in Forest City and surrounding areas.
lakenormanpublications.com
Water system building could land historic designation
MOORESVILLE – The North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee is set to consider National Register of Historic Places designation for an enduring reminder of Mooresville’s utility service past. On Jan. 17, the Mooresville town board provided its endorsement to efforts, through the State Historic Preservation Office, to obtain...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mid-March targeted for public hearing on Colonial Pipeline plant
HUNTERSVILLE – A date no sooner than mid-March is the latest estimate for a public hearing concerning Colonial Pipeline’s proposal to construct a water treatment plant at the site of a July 2020 pipeline spill of two million gallons of gasoline. N.C. Sen. Natasha Marcus has announced that,...
WBTV
Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville leaders initiate a ‘spring training’ preview of Moor Park prospects
MOORESVILLE – The town has earmarked $100,000 for initial phase fact-finding and established the administrative documentation required to potentially pursue the restoration and reimagining of a recreational landmark with deep town ties. At the Jan. 17 town board session, commissioners approved the funding allocation and created the Moor Field...
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius development approved after long wait during rezoning moratorium
CORNELIUS – An Old Town development proposal that was put on hold during the town’s rezoning moratorium came back to life with an approval Jan. 15. The 12-home Reserve at Smith Circle received unanimous approval, with Commissioner Todd Sansbury absent, after agreeing to make road improvements where neighbors cited safety concerns. The 3.9-acre property is at the northern side of the intersection of the two segments of Smith Circle.
lakenormanpublications.com
North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Jan. 23
HUNTERSVILLE – Rev. Robert Marion Gant Jr., 83, of Huntersville died Jan. 20, 2023. He was born Feb. 19, 1939, at Fort Bragg, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Gant. He served as minister at the Fulton Presbyterian in Greer S.C., Cane Creek Presbyterian in Union, S.C., Holy Cross Presbyterian Church & Fraser Memorial Presbyterian both in Sumter, S.C. and at Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. In his retirement he returned to Cane Creek as a part-time minister.
lakenormanpublications.com
Home sale data indicates less cutthroat market to close 2022
Home inventory was bolstered and home-price increases slowed around the region in December. Following a November spike, median sales prices in Lake Norman and Mooresville increased at a lower rate the last month of the year, compared to December 2021. Denver was an outlier, rising by 37.5 percent compared to the same month in 2021.
lakenormanpublications.com
Upgrades completed at Mooresville elementary schools
MOORESVILLE – Completed additions at South and Park View elementary schools were celebrated Tuesday, with Mooresville Graded School District representatives joining town officials and building partners at dual ribbon-cutting ceremonies. The $19 million project provides updated facilities for student programming needs and an improved learning environment with essential heating,...
lincolntimesnews.com
Update on the old Lincoln County Courthouse
LINCOLNTON – It’s been several months now since court operations were moved from the old Lincoln County Courthouse in downtown Lincolnton to the new one on Justice Drive. While it may seem like decisions on what to do with the building may have stalled, that’s far from the truth.
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at Mooresville elementary school, authorities say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. Mitchell […]
Fire damages NASCAR team’s shop in Mooresville; 3 people injured, officials say
Mooresville Fire-Rescue said crews were called to a fire around 11:30 a.m. at a building near 110 Fernwood Lane, which was Reaume Bros Racing race shop.
FOX Carolina
Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in western North Carolina are warning the community after they discovered multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles. The Forest City Police Department said they are actively investigating the instances along with the state Department of Agriculture. The community...
North Carolina Police Warn Drivers Of Razor Blades At Gas Stations
Officers are urging caution as the gas pump.
businesstodaync.com
Hotel, apartments scrapped from Birkdale Village plans
Jan. 24. By TL Bernthal. The boutique hotel and the multi-family/mixed use building are gone from newly revised plans submitted by the owners of Birkdale Village in Huntersville. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC submitted the revised rezoning plans to the town on Friday. “I have not reviewed the plan in it...
