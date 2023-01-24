ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

WCNC

Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions

MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
MONROE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

McGuire Station false alarm prompts preparedness questions

HUNTERSVILLE – The accidental activation of an emergency warning siren for Duke Energy’s McGuire Nuclear Station caused quite the stir in communities around Lake Norman in the morning hours of Jan. 19. “It was an error on behalf of (Mecklenburg) county,” Duke Energy Communications/Community Relations Director Mary Kathryn...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Water system building could land historic designation

MOORESVILLE – The North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee is set to consider National Register of Historic Places designation for an enduring reminder of Mooresville’s utility service past. On Jan. 17, the Mooresville town board provided its endorsement to efforts, through the State Historic Preservation Office, to obtain...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mid-March targeted for public hearing on Colonial Pipeline plant

HUNTERSVILLE – A date no sooner than mid-March is the latest estimate for a public hearing concerning Colonial Pipeline’s proposal to construct a water treatment plant at the site of a July 2020 pipeline spill of two million gallons of gasoline. N.C. Sen. Natasha Marcus has announced that,...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
SALISBURY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville leaders initiate a ‘spring training’ preview of Moor Park prospects

MOORESVILLE – The town has earmarked $100,000 for initial phase fact-finding and established the administrative documentation required to potentially pursue the restoration and reimagining of a recreational landmark with deep town ties. At the Jan. 17 town board session, commissioners approved the funding allocation and created the Moor Field...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius development approved after long wait during rezoning moratorium

CORNELIUS – An Old Town development proposal that was put on hold during the town’s rezoning moratorium came back to life with an approval Jan. 15. The 12-home Reserve at Smith Circle received unanimous approval, with Commissioner Todd Sansbury absent, after agreeing to make road improvements where neighbors cited safety concerns. The 3.9-acre property is at the northern side of the intersection of the two segments of Smith Circle.
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Jan. 23

HUNTERSVILLE – Rev. Robert Marion Gant Jr., 83, of Huntersville died Jan. 20, 2023. He was born Feb. 19, 1939, at Fort Bragg, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Gant. He served as minister at the Fulton Presbyterian in Greer S.C., Cane Creek Presbyterian in Union, S.C., Holy Cross Presbyterian Church & Fraser Memorial Presbyterian both in Sumter, S.C. and at Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. In his retirement he returned to Cane Creek as a part-time minister.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Home sale data indicates less cutthroat market to close 2022

Home inventory was bolstered and home-price increases slowed around the region in December. Following a November spike, median sales prices in Lake Norman and Mooresville increased at a lower rate the last month of the year, compared to December 2021. Denver was an outlier, rising by 37.5 percent compared to the same month in 2021.
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Upgrades completed at Mooresville elementary schools

MOORESVILLE – Completed additions at South and Park View elementary schools were celebrated Tuesday, with Mooresville Graded School District representatives joining town officials and building partners at dual ribbon-cutting ceremonies. The $19 million project provides updated facilities for student programming needs and an improved learning environment with essential heating,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Update on the old Lincoln County Courthouse

LINCOLNTON – It’s been several months now since court operations were moved from the old Lincoln County Courthouse in downtown Lincolnton to the new one on Justice Drive. While it may seem like decisions on what to do with the building may have stalled, that’s far from the truth.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Queen City News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at Mooresville elementary school, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. Mitchell […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in western North Carolina are warning the community after they discovered multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles. The Forest City Police Department said they are actively investigating the instances along with the state Department of Agriculture. The community...
FOREST CITY, NC
businesstodaync.com

Hotel, apartments scrapped from Birkdale Village plans

Jan. 24. By TL Bernthal. The boutique hotel and the multi-family/mixed use building are gone from newly revised plans submitted by the owners of Birkdale Village in Huntersville. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC submitted the revised rezoning plans to the town on Friday. “I have not reviewed the plan in it...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

