Bryce William Collins of Eldridge, Iowa, Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MARYLAND (January 26, 2023) — Bryce William Collins, of Eldridge, Iowa earned a(n) Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022. Collins was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates...
Led Again by Gabriela Madu ('23), Monmouth College Students Find Success at Theater Festival
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 26, 2023) — Whether or not honors were received at this year's Region 3 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, it was a rewarding experience for the fourteen Monmouth College students who made the trip earlier this month to Flint, Michigan. "I got invited to a...
Austin Shoemaker of East Moline, Illinois, Named to Lincoln University of Missouri Fall 2022 Dean's List
JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOUIR (January 26, 2023) — Austin Shoemaker of East Moline, Illinois, was recently named to the Dean's List of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, for the Fall 2022 semester. The Lincoln University Dean's List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum-term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades...
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
Local Students Make Dean's List at Miami University
OXFORD, OHIO (January 26, 2023) — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence. Carter Cline of Bettendorf, Iowa (52722) earning a B.S. in Engineering...
QC Fit Fest Announces Their Third Expo at The Bend Xpo Center
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 26, 2023) — QC Fit Fest announces tickets are now available for online purchase for their 2023 Expo at QCFitFest.com QC Fit Fest is a community event, February 18 and 19, designed for all ages to engage with local experts and learn more about health, fitness, nutrition, and athletic performance, no matter where you are on your health journey.
Iowa City High Alleges Ref Made Racist Statement Towards Coach
A boy's basketball game on Monday night had an ugly ending, with an on-court altercation and allegations of racially charged comments coming from one of the referees. The high school game between Fairfield and Iowa City High on Monday night in Fairfield was contentious, to say the least. At one point during the second half of the contest, City High coach Brennan Swayzer was ejected from the game after the alleged comment from a ref, according to the Gazette. City High Principal John Bacon and Iowa City Schools Superintendent Matt Denger sent an email to staff, students, and families at the school Tuesday. It was also shared with the Gazette.
Pool Player Talks Smack About East Moline On Joe Rogan Podcast
A clip from The Joe Rogan Experience has gone viral in the Quad Cities recently, showing pool player Fedor Gorst talking down on the area. In June of 2022, it seems Fedor Gorst came to the Quad Cities to play in a tournament at Leisure Time Billiards in East Moline, and he wasn't a fan of the area or the pool hall.
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sonic Drive-In says it hopes to open up to 10 new locations spreading from Des Moines to Davenport in the near future. While the fast food chain couldn’t confirm when the restaurants would open, it said it’s currently looking for the right real estate for 10 or more locations that would fit the Sonic profile.
Applications for More Than 70 Scholarships Totaling Over $500,000 Due February 15
BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 24, 2023) — Sometimes, as she thinks about her future, Lila Teitle thinks of Jayne Lee Andreseen (below). She never knew Jayne, who passed away in 2005 at the age of thirteen after a courageous battle with a rare form of pediatric cancer. But as the most recent recipient of the Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship, she carries Jayne’s story forward with her.
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Quad Cities Community Foundation Grants $300,000 for Reducing Gun Violence
Left to right: Kelly Thompson, Tee LeShoure, Dwayne Hodges, Nicole Cisne Durbin, Chief Jeffrey Bladel, Mayor Mike Matson, Sarah Ott, and Sue Hafkemeyer. BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — Dwayne Hodges (below) still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand-in-hand with the Davenport Police Department and non-profit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community. “I want to be a voice to those who have had adversity come into their lives,” said Hodges, who is a community organizer, a certified substance-abuse counselor, and a pastor. “Being someone with reach in the community and a personal backstory helps me help others look at life from a different perspective.”
Iowa’s Clark brings increased exposure to women’s basketball
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark is not only bringing attention to the Hawkeye program but to women’s basketball in general. The front runner for National Player of the Year is third in scoring in the country and second in assists. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says Clark is receiving “rock star” status even for road games.
“Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander,” February 8
Presented by the Rock Island and Moline Public Libraries. On February 8, the Rock Island Public Library, Moline Public Library, and Illinois Libraries Present will host a special virtual program in which participants will learn how to harness the power of words and storytelling for change, with the award-winning author of 36 books author taking part live in Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander.
QC historic homes looking for new executive director
After eight years, Stacy Klingler has stepped down as executive director for the historic treasures Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline. She has accepted a remote data management position with Foundant Technologies that will still benefit the nonprofit community and allow her to better support her immediate family and aging family members living out of state, said Bill Brewer, board chair of the William Butterworth Foundation, which owns and operates the facilities at 8th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.
In Its 43rd Year at Monmouth College, Great Decisions Will Again Discuss Russia and Ukraine
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 25, 2023) — A year ago, Monmouth College kicked off its annual series of Great Decisions discussions with a very timely talk on Russia. A few weeks later, the nation had gone to war with Ukraine. That topic will once again be on the agenda for...
Eastern Iowa Native Makes His Directing Debut in New Movie [WATCH]
An eastern Iowa native, and University of Iowa grad, is anxiously awaiting the unveiling of his directorial debut in a feature film. His wait is nearly over. Josh Guffey was born in Davenport and since graduating from the University of Iowa, he's been creating commercials for advertisers like Edward Jones, Build-a-Bear, and Anytime Fitness. He's also done several short films. This Friday, his work gets to the masses when the first full-length feature film he's directed will be released.
QC woman needs bone marrow transplant
Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
