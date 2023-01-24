Read full article on original website
Related
kwayradio.com
Former Casino Worker Arrested for Theft
A former Isle Casino worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a patron, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Stephanie Call has been charged with Identity Theft, fourth degree Theft and Forgery. Call was a cage cashier in July when she conducted an electronic check transaction for $600 for a patron from Hudson. Then she allegedly conducted a second identical transaction, forged the victim’s name, and pocketed the cash. She also allegedly took $15 from the casino that night. Call has been released pending trial.
KGLO News
Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man’s murder conviction
MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s appeal of his murder conviction has been turned down by the Iowa Court of Appeals. 39-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Cerro Gordo County jury in August 2021. He was accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st 2021 in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson.
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls Co-op Manager Sentenced To Prison
A 39-year-old Cedar Falls man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan DeWall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain co-op, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall conducted a “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain co-op and the trucking company. DeWall was sentenced to a year and one day in prison. He must also pay over $217,000 in restitution to his partners in the trucking business and serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. He is also facing trial next month in an unrelated hog farm operation neglect case in Black Hawk County.
kchanews.com
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty, Trial Date Set
A northeast Iowa man charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that resulted in the death of his 18-year-old son has pleaded not guilty. 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
KIMT
Man arrested after Mason City shooting pleads guilty
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a weekend shooting injured one person is pleading guilty. Reggie Isiah Williams, 32 of Mason City, is now set to be sentenced on March 20 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Mason City police say they found a...
KIMT
Mason City man accused of crashing into a patrol vehicle pleads not guilty
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man accused of deliberately crashing into a law enforcement vehicle. Jacob Monroe Cullum, 37 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, driving while barred, and eluding. Law enforcement says a fully marked patrol vehicle...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight
A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
kwayradio.com
Trial Set for Deadly Police Chase Incident
Trial has been set for the West Union man who crashed his vehicle as he fled police, killing his son, according to KIMT. 38 year old Curtis Williams has pleaded not guilty to Vehicular Homicide, Eluding, OWI, and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. A Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull Williams over early in the morning of September 26th. Williams then led the deputy on a chase that reached speeds of 105mph. The chase ended when Williams failed to negotiate a curve near New Hampton and rolled into a ditch. Williams’ 18 year old son, Jaxon, was killed in the crash. The trial has been set for March 22nd.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo police find man fatally stabbed while investigating report of vandalism
Waterloo — One person is dead after a stabbing in Waterloo early Thursday morning. Around 1:45a.m. Waterloo police responded to a report of vandalism at the 500 block of Dawson Street. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle with a slashed tire and a man suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics...
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing money from department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the Mason City Fleet Farm is pleading guilty. Law enforcement says Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, was working at the department store in 2022 when she took cash out of a register on 14 occasions. Court documents state $3,350 dollars was stolen.
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
KIMT
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
KIMT
Mason City Burger King embezzler is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who stole over $1,500 from a Mason City fast-food restaurant has been sentenced. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,000 in damages. Law enforcement says...
KCRG.com
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218
Alexander Jackson found guilty of first degree murder in deaths of his family. A jury has found Alexander Jackson guilty of first degree murder in the death of his parents and his 19-year-old sister at their home in 2021. DRA unveils phased $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino...
951thebull.com
One-Time Floyd County Supervisor Candidate Killed in Rollover Crash
A one-time Floyd County Supervisor candidate has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred at about 2:30 pm Monday afternoon about seven miles northeast of Charles City. 44-year-old Julius Bryant was driving a Ford F350 truck south on Willow Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle due the ice and snow-packed road conditions. The truck then entered the ditch and impacted a creek bank before rolling onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting Bryant from the vehicle.
Rochester Man Accused of Bringing Fentanyl Into Walmart Charged
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man, who police say had hundreds of fentanyl pills on him during an arrest at Walmart, was formally charged in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. A Rochester Police Spokesman says officers were dispatched to Walmart in northwest Rochester Monday night on the report...
KIMT
Trial set over fatal crash in Chickasaw County
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A trial is now set over a deadly crash in Chickasaw County. Curtis Allen Williams, 38 of West Union, has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, eluding, OWI, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Williams is accused of killing an 18-year-old passenger when he crashed a vehicle on September 26, 2022.
KIMT
Pictures of suspect, suspect vehicle released after UTV stolen from business in Olmsted County
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45...
Comments / 2