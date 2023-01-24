Read full article on original website
Planning Commission questions zoning changes
A proposed overhaul of the city of Winona’s comprehensive plan could bring significant changes to zoning rules in certain parts of town. Earlier this month, the city’s Planning Commission reviewed the proposals and critiqued a few points. In particular, they raised concerns about when to require apartments to meet aesthetic standards and a proposal to expand light industrial zoning in a residential neighborhood.
Police blotter
• At 2:33 a.m. deputies arrested Ka Zoua Yang, 31, of Onalaska, Wis., on potential charges of suspicion of driving under the influence, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 near Dakota. According to the report, Deputies located Yang driving the wrong way, and he allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and 2 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Charges are pending test results.
Library cuts the lights for laser tag
Blue and green lights flashed, barely illuminating people’s faces as they crept through the Winona Public Library (WPL). These community members were taking part in the library’s capture the flag laser tag event for adults. Participants considered where to hide their teams’ flags, which were glowing green and...
Arcadia district plans $750K referendum
The Arcadia School District will ask voters in a referendum this spring whether they want to approve an additional $750,000 in funding each year for the next three years. The referendum will take place on April 4, Superintendent Lance Bagstad said. The additional operating funding would help the district cover...
Who is making things better for others?
From: Rachelle H. Schultz, EdD, Winona Health president and CEO. We have all heard the adage, “It takes a village.” These days we could simply replace village with community. Statements such as this come from experiences that give them staying power. I think it is important to reflect on the intent behind such statements and the impact they carry.
Bird club presents ‘Gardening for Birds’ Feb. 1
Master Gardener Laura Armstrong will present the slideshow, “Gardening for Birds,” at the Winona Bird Club’s program on Wednesday, February 1, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center. She’ll discuss both the big-picture topic of creating a refuge for all wildlife, since gardening for birds essentially means caring for all of nature, from tiny pollinators to the soil to the trees, and the small-picture subtopics of individual species and what can be done to attract and support them.
Learn from the Masters: Selecting seeds for a successful garden
Don’t you just love running out to your mailbox this time of year to see what surprises it holds? I’m not talking about holiday mail; that was weeks ago. I’m talking about all the seed catalogs that show up in our mailboxes early in the new year. As we spend our long winter nights dreaming of the perfect garden, it’s time to start planning, and that means selecting which seeds to sow.
Monk, Logan Edward
Logan Edward Monk, 17, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Logan was born on May 17, 2005, in Winona, the son of Robert Monk and Andrea (Huntbatch) Gierok. Logan will always be remembered...
Fusillo publishes ‘Stories along the Yellow Brick Road’
Winona State University Professor Emeritus Vivian Fusillo has added “published author” to her list of artistic contributions. Growing up in a tiny town in Kansas during the 1930s, Fusillo eventually settled in beautiful Winona, where she has taught, directed, shared her talent and art with the community, and entertained many with her wonderful stories. Now she has gathered many of those stories in a newly published book.
Larson, Todd Christopher
Todd Christopher Larson, 53, September 9, 1969, passed suddenly due to natural causes. Todd had a passion for working on cars, trucks, and almost anything that had a motor in it. He also loved to go boating on the Mississippi River and make sand castles with his daughter, Shelbi. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand if he could. He will be missed by many who knew him. Todd worked at Speltz 66, Angst Motor/Cars-n-Credit, Economy Salvage, Ace Auto, and Murphy’s Frame and Alignment, up until recently when he fell upon medical problems. He took pride in his work.
Celebrate World Read Aloud Day Feb. 1
Families are invited to celebrate World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday, February 1, at Paperbacks and Pieces bookstore (429 Mankato Avenue in Winona). Free activities will take place in the newly-renovated children’s section. No registration is required. From 4:30-6 p.m., the bookstore will host local children’s author Jenny Baertsch....
Big day for young skaters at Winona jamboree
The Winona Area Youth Hockey Association held its annual Fire on Ice Hockey Jamboree at the Bud King Ice Arena on Sunday, featuring over 400 eight-and-under skaters from all over the region coming in to show off the skills they’ve learned so far in their youth. Among the ranks of kids crashing into each other and shooting at the goal, smiles and laughter could be seen and heard between the plays.
Paulson Big Band anniversary concerts Feb. 4-5
Come and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the John Paulson Big Band with two concerts at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street. The 20-piece John Paulson Big Band will perform their mix of original, contemporary jazz at the beautifully renovated Winona Art Center on Saturday, February 4, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, February 5, at 3 p.m. A pre-concert presentation entitled, “Not Your Father’s Big Band,” by John Paulson will be on February 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center.
WSU to host writer Jennette McCurdy
Winona State University (WSU) will host "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, in Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen Hall. Public tickets are $20 and will be available for sale starting on January 24. All ticket sales will take place online at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com. With more than...
