Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
WITN
Two employees & elderly driver hurt after car crashes into Kinston medical clinic
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were hurt after a car landed inside a hospital clinic in Kinston this morning. Two employees at UNC Health Care Cardiology and the 87-year-old man behind the wheel were injured, according to UNC Lenoir Health Care spokesman Beverly Jenkins. The crash happened just before...
Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue getting new place to train
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will soon have a place to better train for emergencies. They currently train nearly three hours every day and do most of that training at the Chief Crawford Training Center in Kinston. “You have the tower that’s behind us and it has two burn […]
wcti12.com
Car crashes into Kinston business
KINSTON, Lenoir County — There was a hole in the side of a Kinston business shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning after a car ran into it. UNC Health Cardiology, located at 701 Doctors Drive Suite A , Kinston, NC 28501, was hit by a car Thursday morning. Charles...
wcti12.com
Dog found in abandoned house; safe after being removed
NEW BERN, Craven County — A father dog has been located and is safe thanks to Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Services. Authorities had previously rescued the mother and her puppies from the abandoned house that had been involved in a fire. According to the Animal Protective Services Facebook page, they were able to capture the father dog Thursday morning. He was hiding below the floor in a crawl space.
roanokebeacon.com
Police respond to more gunshots in Plymouth
Shooting incidents resurfaced last week in several Plymouth locations — including at an East Main street residence where gunfire has become somewhat common in recent months. Police department officers responded to four “shots fired” calls reported at 505 East Main street, nearby Crowell Street and on Winesett Circle and Luvera Street.
WITN
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
wcti12.com
Kinston authorities arrest woman for fentanyl possession
A Kinston woman was arrested Wednesday after a trespassing report led authorities to discover a syringe with fentanyl in the woman's possession. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, officers responded to a Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 406 E New Bern Road for a report of trespassing. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject, Lindsey Garancheski. While investigating, officers discovered Garancheski had orders for arrest for failing to appear for court in Lenoir and Craven County. During the arrest Garancheski was found to be in possession of a syringe containing fentanyl. Garancheski was charged with 2nd Degree Trespass and Possession of Schedule I.
WITN
Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a house fire last Friday in Pitt County. Killed were 74-year-old Nellie Williams and 29-year-old Benjamin Bell. A third person was able to escape the flames. The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday at a...
wcti12.com
District Attorney releases findings on Onslow County officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee said Jacksonville Police were justified in a deadly officer-involved shooting. A JPD detective shot and killed 17-year-old Jorge Miguel Lopez following a car chase on Nov. 8th, 2022. District Attorney Lee said the shooting didn't have to happen the...
wcti12.com
Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons
NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
wcti12.com
Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
Jacksonville road reopens after crews repair natural gas leak
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A portion of Chaney Avenue is open again after being temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a natural gas leak. Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services was notified of a natural gas leak at the intersection of Warlick Street and Chaney Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to a post on the Jacksonville […]
wcti12.com
Pitt County authorities stop 16-year-old with guns, drugs
Pitt County — A Pitt County teen was stopped by authorities for driving in an unsafe manner and two guns along with drugs were found in the vehicle. According to authorities, on Jan. 24, Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with Deputies from the Patrol Division were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 North.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sunday blaze destroys Ahoskie home
AHOSKIE – Seven people are displaced after a fire destroyed a two-story boarding house here early Sunday morning. One of the residents had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a downstairs room, according to Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley. “She was trapped inside one room with fire in...
neusenews.com
Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates
With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
WNCT
Who is the Bertie County sheriff?
WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Classes on Camp Lejune help service members stay …. A special set of classes is making sure service members onboard Camp Lejeune...
WITN
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is facing arson and child abuse charges after police say she set fire to her apartment while her young children were inside. Mykia Hardy is charged with first degree arson and two counts of child abuse. Greenville police said the fire happened shortly...
WITN
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges after Highway 11 stop
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing charges in Pitt County after guns were found in his car. Pitt County deputies say it happened Tuesday as they were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11, north of Greenville. They said a car was spotted heading south on Memorial Drive...
Comments / 1