Pitt County, NC

WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue getting new place to train

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will soon have a place to better train for emergencies. They currently train nearly three hours every day and do most of that training at the Chief Crawford Training Center in Kinston. “You have the tower that’s behind us and it has two burn […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Car crashes into Kinston business

KINSTON, Lenoir County — There was a hole in the side of a Kinston business shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning after a car ran into it. UNC Health Cardiology, located at 701 Doctors Drive Suite A , Kinston, NC 28501, was hit by a car Thursday morning. Charles...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Dog found in abandoned house; safe after being removed

NEW BERN, Craven County — A father dog has been located and is safe thanks to Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Services. Authorities had previously rescued the mother and her puppies from the abandoned house that had been involved in a fire. According to the Animal Protective Services Facebook page, they were able to capture the father dog Thursday morning. He was hiding below the floor in a crawl space.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Police respond to more gunshots in Plymouth

Shooting incidents resurfaced last week in several Plymouth locations — including at an East Main street residence where gunfire has become somewhat common in recent months. Police department officers responded to four “shots fired” calls reported at 505 East Main street, nearby Crowell Street and on Winesett Circle and Luvera Street.
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston authorities arrest woman for fentanyl possession

A Kinston woman was arrested Wednesday after a trespassing report led authorities to discover a syringe with fentanyl in the woman's possession. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, officers responded to a Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 406 E New Bern Road for a report of trespassing. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject, Lindsey Garancheski. While investigating, officers discovered Garancheski had orders for arrest for failing to appear for court in Lenoir and Craven County. During the arrest Garancheski was found to be in possession of a syringe containing fentanyl. Garancheski was charged with 2nd Degree Trespass and Possession of Schedule I.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a house fire last Friday in Pitt County. Killed were 74-year-old Nellie Williams and 29-year-old Benjamin Bell. A third person was able to escape the flames. The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday at a...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons

NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville road reopens after crews repair natural gas leak

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A portion of Chaney Avenue is open again after being temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a natural gas leak. Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services was notified of a natural gas leak at the intersection of Warlick Street and Chaney Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to a post on the Jacksonville […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County authorities stop 16-year-old with guns, drugs

Pitt County — A Pitt County teen was stopped by authorities for driving in an unsafe manner and two guns along with drugs were found in the vehicle. According to authorities, on Jan. 24, Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with Deputies from the Patrol Division were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 North.
PITT COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sunday blaze destroys Ahoskie home

AHOSKIE – Seven people are displaced after a fire destroyed a two-story boarding house here early Sunday morning. One of the residents had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a downstairs room, according to Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley. “She was trapped inside one room with fire in...
AHOSKIE, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates

With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Who is the Bertie County sheriff?

WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Classes on Camp Lejune help service members stay …. A special set of classes is making sure service members onboard Camp Lejeune...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC

