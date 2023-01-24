ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

kjzz.com

Search warrant details items seized from home of Enoch murder-suicide

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — New details revealed that police are now looking into the phones of an Enoch family who was murdered in the beginning of January. Police said in a search warrant request that they were told by neighbors that one of the daughters texted a friend the night before her death.
ENOCH, UT
ksl.com

Neighbors, not police, made tragic discovery inside Enoch home

ENOCH, Iron County — The bodies of an Enoch family murdered by their father were first discovered by neighbors and not police. That's according to a search warrant affidavit served at the home of Tausha Haight on Jan. 4. On that day, Haight, 40; Haight's mother, Gail Earl, 78;...
ENOCH, UT
ABC 4

One hospitalized with gunshot injury, St. George police seek suspect

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A person arrived at the St. George Regional Hospital with a gunshot injury on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving police searching for a suspect. According to St. George Police Department, a call was made by a citizen around 10 p.m. on Monday, reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Red Tree Circle in Bloomington Hills. Responding officers reported finding evidence in the area that supported shots had been fired, though the evidence found was not released.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksl.com

Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KSLTV

Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah

KANAB, Utah — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

A southern Utah mayor's water warning: 'We are running out'

ST. GEORGE — Utah's Washington County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That growth is made possible by the Virgin River which supplies the region and its multiplying suburbs with water. But drought and population growth have long plagued...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

17-year-old boyfriend of Utah high school student charged as an adult with killing her

CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
CIRCLEVILLE, UT

