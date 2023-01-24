Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.com
Search warrant details items seized from home of Enoch murder-suicide
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — New details revealed that police are now looking into the phones of an Enoch family who was murdered in the beginning of January. Police said in a search warrant request that they were told by neighbors that one of the daughters texted a friend the night before her death.
ksl.com
Ex-Utah deputy charged with impersonating officer after allegedly making threats
ST. GEORGE — A former Washington County sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of impersonating an officer — for the second time. Jason Ryan Little, 47, was arrested Monday and charged Tuesday in 5th District Court with impersonation of an officer, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Neighbors, not police, made tragic discovery inside Enoch home
ENOCH, Iron County — The bodies of an Enoch family murdered by their father were first discovered by neighbors and not police. That's according to a search warrant affidavit served at the home of Tausha Haight on Jan. 4. On that day, Haight, 40; Haight's mother, Gail Earl, 78;...
ksl.com
Slain Enoch girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried
ENOCH, Iron County — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight's daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she...
ABC 4
One hospitalized with gunshot injury, St. George police seek suspect
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A person arrived at the St. George Regional Hospital with a gunshot injury on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving police searching for a suspect. According to St. George Police Department, a call was made by a citizen around 10 p.m. on Monday, reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Red Tree Circle in Bloomington Hills. Responding officers reported finding evidence in the area that supported shots had been fired, though the evidence found was not released.
Man arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages to Cedar City police officer over social media
A man has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 23, after he allegedly threatened to harm a Cedar City police officer and his family over social media.
Victim in Enoch murder-suicide told friend that dad was acting 'strange'
A newly unsealed search warrant reports that before eight bodies were found in an Enoch home, one of the daughters texted her friend saying she was worried because her dad was acting strange.
ksl.com
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
KSLTV
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB, Utah — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob...
KSLTV
When home isn’t safe: Experts see patterns, potential warning signs in family shootings
SALT LAKE CITY — The state’s deadliest shooting in recent memory took place in a rural Utah home, where police say Michael Haight killed his five children, their mother and grandmother before taking his own life. The tragedy in Enoch was a grim reminder that mass killings in...
ksl.com
A southern Utah mayor's water warning: 'We are running out'
ST. GEORGE — Utah's Washington County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That growth is made possible by the Virgin River which supplies the region and its multiplying suburbs with water. But drought and population growth have long plagued...
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
Obituary praising life of Enoch father who killed his family pulled from newspaper website
The obituary of Michael Haight, who shot to death his kids, wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, was removed from the Cedar City Spectrum website amid online backlash.
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
eastidahonews.com
17-year-old boyfriend of Utah high school student charged as an adult with killing her
CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
Comments / 0