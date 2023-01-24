Read full article on original website
Kinston authorities arrest woman for fentanyl possession
A Kinston woman was arrested Wednesday after a trespassing report led authorities to discover a syringe with fentanyl in the woman's possession. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, officers responded to a Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 406 E New Bern Road for a report of trespassing. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject, Lindsey Garancheski. While investigating, officers discovered Garancheski had orders for arrest for failing to appear for court in Lenoir and Craven County. During the arrest Garancheski was found to be in possession of a syringe containing fentanyl. Garancheski was charged with 2nd Degree Trespass and Possession of Schedule I.
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges after Highway 11 stop
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing charges in Pitt County after guns were found in his car. Pitt County deputies say it happened Tuesday as they were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11, north of Greenville. They said a car was spotted heading south on Memorial Drive...
Pitt County authorities stop 16-year-old with guns, drugs
Pitt County — A Pitt County teen was stopped by authorities for driving in an unsafe manner and two guns along with drugs were found in the vehicle. According to authorities, on Jan. 24, Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with Deputies from the Patrol Division were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 North.
Car crashes into Kinston business
KINSTON, Lenoir County — There was a hole in the side of a Kinston business shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning after a car ran into it. UNC Health Cardiology, located at 701 Doctors Drive Suite A , Kinston, NC 28501, was hit by a car Thursday morning. Charles...
Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates
With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
Kinston man arrested on drug charges
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Kinston man was reported to police for sleeping in the Post Office with drugs in his possession and has been arrested. According to a post on the Kinston Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to a report of a subject sleeping inside the Post Office at 2433 N Herritage Street. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject, Anthony Potter. Officers discovered that Potter had an order for arrest for failing to appear for court in Wayne County. During the arrest methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.
LCSO asks public assistance in identifying person in surveillance footage
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured in this video surveillance still image. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a person entering an ATM at JR’s Country Store, 1561 Hwy. 58 South, Kinston.
Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
Grifton man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges, under $250,000 bond
GRIFTON, Pitt County — A Grifton man was arrested and charged with heroin and cocaine possession after an investigation by law enforcement. Five count possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin (roughly 52.5 grams) Two counts possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine (22.3 grams) Maintaining...
KPD responds to vape shop alarm
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 9:49 pm, Kinston Police Department Officers responded to A&T Vape Shop located at 4155 W. Vernon Avenue in reference to an alarm activation at the business. While officers were responding to the alarm call, the owner of the business was notified by the alarm company that activity was taking place in the business and the owner was able to observe the breaking and entering in process. Upon arrival, officer located a shattered front glass door and obvious evidence of a larceny. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subjects had already fled the scene. Officers were able to view the surveillance footage that showed (3) juvenile subjects breaking into the business, stealing items and running away. The officers were able to quickly identify the juvenile subjects responsible for the crime and were able to obtain juvenile petitions on each subject for Felony Breaking & Entering, Larceny as well as Misdemeanor Injury to Property. The ages of the juveniles involved were 16, 15, and 14.
D.A. says Jacksonville police fatal shooting of teen justified
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s district attorney says the November shooting death of a teenager in November was justified. District Attorney Ernie Lee held a news conference to release his findings this morning after an SBI investigation into the shooting. Last November 8th, a Jacksonville police officer shot...
Rocky Mount father charged after 9-month-old exposed to drugs in hotel room
BATTLEBORO, N.C. — A father was charged Wednesday with felony child abuse after he showed up at the emergency room with his unresponsive 9-month-old son. According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, Stuart Murphy, 27, of Rocky Mount, arrived at the UNC Health Nash Emergency Care Center with his baby around 1 p.m.
Snow Hill Police seek public's help with person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
Snow Hill- According to the Snow Hill Police Department’s Facebook Page, the department is seeking information in identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. Anyone with information should contact the department at 252-560-9022 or send them a message. According to the statement “Any and all tips regarding the identity of this person will remain anonymous.”
Mistrial declared in case of I-95 North Carolina deputy shooting
Ford was representing himself in the trial. He faced several charges including attempted murder of both deputies.
Police looking for three suspects in fraud of vape shop
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for three people as people of interest in defrauding a vape shop. Anyone with information on the people is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 252-637-2033 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
Chocowinity police release new photos of breaking and entering suspect
CHOCOWINITY, Beaufort County — Authorities in Chocowinity released new photos of a suspect in a recent breaking and entering case. It all happened back on January 17, 2023 at the Choco Tobacco House on Highway 17 in Chocowinity. The suspect took merchandise from the business before leaving the area.
Two employees & elderly driver hurt after car crashes into Kinston medical clinic
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were hurt after a car landed inside a hospital clinic in Kinston this morning. Two employees at UNC Health Care Cardiology and the 87-year-old man behind the wheel were injured, according to UNC Lenoir Health Care spokesman Beverly Jenkins. The crash happened just before...
DO YOU KNOW ME? Winterville police looking for pawn shop burglar
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in catching an overnight pawn shop burglar. Winterville police this afternoon released surveillance photos from inside Jolly’s Pawn Shop on Fire Tower Road. The burglary happened around 12:30 a.m. and after smashing several display cases, officers say the burglar...
Two arrested on fraud charges after not delivering goods paid for by customers
GREENE COUNTY — Two people were arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses. Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, both of Kinston were taken into custody. An investigation in Greene County showed the two ran ads on social...
