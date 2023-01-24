Todd Christopher Larson, 53, September 9, 1969, passed suddenly due to natural causes. Todd had a passion for working on cars, trucks, and almost anything that had a motor in it. He also loved to go boating on the Mississippi River and make sand castles with his daughter, Shelbi. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand if he could. He will be missed by many who knew him. Todd worked at Speltz 66, Angst Motor/Cars-n-Credit, Economy Salvage, Ace Auto, and Murphy’s Frame and Alignment, up until recently when he fell upon medical problems. He took pride in his work.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO