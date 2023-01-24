Read full article on original website
Related
Will OC Bus Service Be Able to Keep Up with Demand?
Transportation leaders are warning about a major funding gap to keep pace with that growth – unless the state Legislature or Congress approves new ongoing money to pay for bus operations. Bay Area officials are calling it the “transit fiscal cliff.” And it’s being felt in OC as well...
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
L.A. County Supervisors Call On State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Spike
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that have been reported over the last month. Natural gas prices are up nearly 300% since January 2022, prompting the motion to call on state authorities, introduced by Fifth District ...
NBC San Diego
Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery
San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
Thousands of SDGE customers without power due to high winds
Nearly 8,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power across the county, as high winds cross the region.
Gusty Santa Ana Winds Flip Trucks on Interstate 8, Force Detours
Gusty Santa Ana winds created dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 8 in the mountains on Thursday, with at least two semi-trucks overturned near Crestwood. The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway to high-profile vehicles from Alpine to the Imperial County line. The National Weather Service office in San Diego reported...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
scvnews.com
Unauthorized Off Highway Vehicle Owners Reminded to Remain Off Private Property
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the past rain event may have created great riding trails, but riding off highway vehicles unauthorized on private property is considered trespassing. Off highway vehicles, such as ATVs, are also prohibited from riding on surface streets and...
Old North Long Beach library could be replaced by 8 new affordable homes
The old North Long Beach neighborhood library could be demolished and replaced with eight for-sale affordable homes if the city reaches an agreement with Habitat for Humanity Los Angeles. The post Old North Long Beach library could be replaced by 8 new affordable homes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
San Diego Community Power Says its New Rates Will Undercut SDG&E by 3%
San Diego Community Power, the not-for-profit agency that resells clean electricity, said Monday its board approved new rates that will undercut San Diego Gas & Electric by 3%. The three-year-old joint-powers agency said that the new rates will help customers save money while also supporting a goal of achieving 180...
The Weather Channel
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to flooding by waves
A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. According to the city, PCH was closed shortly after 11 a.m. between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street. Video from the scene showed water covering lanes on both sides of the...
Power outages affect thousands amid high winds
Power has been restored to many San Diegans after more than 6,500 people lost power Thursday afternoon amid high winds.
KTLA.com
Another closure of the 91 Freeway scheduled for this weekend
A section of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed yet again this weekend as part of a $12.6 million project to repave lanes and repair sound walls and concrete barriers, Riverside County transit officials announced. Westbound 91 is scheduled to be closed from I-15 to Lincoln Avenue from...
7 billion gallons of water fill up San Diego reservoirs, but what does this mean for the county’s drought levels?
Given the recent Pacific and atmospheric river storms battering the entire state, San Diego reservoirs are filling up exponentially, especially within the city of San Diego.
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
eastcountymagazine.org
TIN FISH RESTAURANT CLOSES AT SANTEE LAKES, PADRE DAM ANNOUNCES: DISTRICT ALSO APPROVES RATE HIKES FOR SANTEE LAKES
November 5, 2022 (Santee) -- The Tin Fish at Santee Lakes, open for about a year, is closing this weekend, but why is a mystery. Padre Dam Water District, the agency that controls Santee Lakes, indicated only that a new vender is being selected. Melissa McChesney, spokeswoman for Padre Dam,...
NBC San Diego
Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill
County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 0