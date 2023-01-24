Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: ‘Like a dream come true’: Spencer earns scholarship for hard work, character as walk-onThe LanternColumbus, OH
Next hearing for Mitchell to take place Thursday, one step closer to Chase Meola murder trialThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ reveals the truth, but not the sourceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Partially blind women’s rugby club player aims to bring awareness to students with disabilities through sportsThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Is Ohio State basketball unlucky, flawed, or a little of both?
Ohio State is, without question, the nation’s best “12th-place” basketball team. Of course, that’s not a distinction that will get you very far in college basketball. Usually not even as far as the NIT. And with an 11-9 overall record, not even that tournament is assured for a team that sits at 3-6 in the Big Ten.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State’s recent 2024 quarterback offer looks incredibly familiar
Over the last week, Ohio State has made moves in regards to their 2024 recruiting class by offering a new quarterback. The Buckeyes had the commitment of No. 1 overall player and quarterback Dylan Raiola until Dec. 17. His de-commitment was a huge loss, and was eerily similar to the abrupt ending to the Quinn Ewers-era at Ohio State, who came in with the same recruiting pedigree.
Eleven Warriors
Inefficiency Inside the Arc Costing Ohio State in Big Ten Play
The Buckeyes are really good when it comes to shooting 2-pointers. The problem is they haven’t been good at making them of late. Those struggles have turned into the Buckeyes losing six of their last seven games. Although Zed Key (6-foot-8) is an undersized big man, Ohio State makes...
Eleven Warriors
Separating Reality from Fiction Following Jim Knowles' First Year in Columbus
Once again, 2022 was supposed to be The Year in Columbus. Ohio State returned a Heisman finalist at quarterback, a loaded cast of skill players, and two NFL-caliber tackles on offense. All they needed was for their counterparts on defense to NOT be a total mess, as had been the case in 2021.
Eleven Warriors
Joe Royer Looks to Earn More Playing Time at Tight End for Ohio State in 2023 After Suffering Injury, Personal Tragedy in 2022
At this time a year ago, it looked like Joe Royer had a real chance to be Ohio State’s starting tight end in 2022. Cade Stover was planning to move back to defense at the time, and Royer seemingly had the most momentum to emerge as the starter on a wide-open tight end depth chart.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offers new pair of prospects, five-star target updates his recruitment
Cornerback recruiting in 2024 is going to be a major priority for this staff. Not satisfied the last couple of years with the on-field results, the Buckeyes know they have to get better in the back end, and get back to being the program that churns out NFL Draft picks at the position more than anyone else. Help is on the way in 2023, and the trend needs to continue beyond that.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Head Coach Jim Tressel Provides Thoughts on Ryan Day's Performance As Leader of the Buckeyes:
The head coach of Ohio State football works in a fish bowl. That's how it has been, how it is and how it always will be. As the latest in a long line of successful men to hold the position, Ryan Day understands each of his decisions, both on and off the field, are examined under a microscope locally and nationally, creating the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for the leader of the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star 2025 CB Devin Sanchez and Three Other Prospects, Ole Miss Transfer CB Davison Igbinosun to Visit OSU
Ohio State has hit the recruiting trail hard in the month of January, seemingly extending offers to new prospects left and right. Naturally, it comes as no surprise that Ohio State offered four more players in the last 24 hours, with two coming in the 2024 cycle and two in the 2025 class. Among those offered include a highly-touted 2025 five-star cornerback, a talented four-star cornerback and four-star offensive tackle in 2024 and a rising in-state prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Four-star 2024 Maryland Running Back DeJuan Williams, Five-star Defensive Tackle Justin Scott Postpones His Commitment
Ohio State has offered another running back in the 2024 cycle. Four-star Maryland prospect DeJuan Williams received the offer from running backs coach Tony Alford on Tuesday, becoming the 11th running back the Buckeyes have offered in the class. Williams is the 299th-best prospect and 25th-rated running back in the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Can't Find Enough Firepower to Support A Quiet Night From Brice Sensabaugh in Another Underwhelming Offensive Performance
Brice Sensabaugh set a program freshman record with 10 straight games as the team’s leading scorer entering Tuesday. He added another game to that tally against Illinois. But make no mistake, it was no banner night for the four-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Following his career-high 27 points in Saturday’s five-game-skid-snapping win over Iowa, Sensabaugh scored his fewest points in nearly seven weeks.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Athletics Reports More Than $250 Million in Revenue for 2022 Fiscal Year
For the first time ever, Ohio State athletics generated more than $250 million in revenue in a single year. In its annual financial report to the NCAA, which the university released on Thursday, Ohio State reported total operating revenues of $251,615,345 for the 2022 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. That eclipses the previous school record of $233,871,740 in revenue during the 2020 fiscal year.
Eleven Warriors
“Special Moment” Brings Owen Spencer's Family to Tears As Former Buckeye Walk-On Earns Surprise Scholarship At Ohio State
Owen Spencer handed his father an envelope. He opened it without any preamble or inquiry, and his eyes lit up upon inspecting the contents. Spencer’s mother peered over her husband’s shoulder to take a glance, and she immediately began welling up. They were tears of joy. It was...
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday
A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week. On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
columbusmonthly.com
LeBron James, Student Athlete? Ranking the NBA Star’s Ohio State Athletic Options
Which OSU sport is Akron’s hometown hero, onetime Cleveland Cavalier and current L.A. Laker best-suited for? Columbus Monthly has the answers. On Sept. 24, LeBron James sent Ohio State fans atwitter when he asked on social media whether he was still eligible to play college sports. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith replied in a tweet that he could be—in a sport other than basketball. Then Smith practically rolled out the scarlet-and-gray carpet—“Would love to help you!”
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-star OSU Signee Brandon Garrison Earns McDonald’s All-American Honors
Four-star OSU hoops signee Brandon Garrison became just the latest star recruit for the Cowboys to earn McDonald’s All-American distinction after the rosters were released on Tuesday. Garrison joins a long list of ex-Pokes who earned such honors as high school seniors like Marcus Smart, Cade Cunningham, Le’Bryan Nash, Byron Eaton, Gerald Green and Jawun Evans.
Popular anti-violence basketball league in Ohio set to return
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Efforts are going on all year long to try to make Columbus safer. City leaders met with a United States Marshal last week, and community members are trying to do their part, too. While it’s several months away, a popular event aimed at keeping children away from violence will be making […]
Knox Pages
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update
NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads …. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads from snow. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Road...
