ECECD Announces Online Series To Help New Mexico Families With Young Children
SANTA FE — Thursday, Jan. 26 the Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD) will premiere The Early Show with Alax, a playful, informative online series for families with young children. The show’s host, Alax, is a live-action Galactic character from another solar system who wants to learn the...
New Mexico chefs nominated for national award
“We are so thrilled to recognize this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists, a truly diverse group of talented individuals across the culinary industry,” said Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee Chair Adrian Miller.
New Mexico companies to receive funding for new employee training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ten New Mexico businesses are getting state funding to help train new employees. The funding comes form the Job Training Incentive Program. The funds will help support the training of 87 new employees and six interns at ten companies across New Mexico for January. The companies will be reimbursed 50% to 75% […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico chefs selected as semifinalists in 2023 James Beard Awards
NEW YORK, NY — Five New Mexico chefs have been announced as semifinalists for best chef in the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards highlights chefs who demonstrate high standards in their leadership and culinary skills, along with chefs who are making a positive impact in local communities.
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish starts podcast series for hunting draw process
"We wanted to clarify any questions that people may have had and also kind of debunk any rumors that may have popped up over the years," said NMDGF Communications Director Darren Vaughan.
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2023
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new year means new concerts to plan for across the state. The following list is subject to change and will be populated as new concerts are announced. Isleta Amphitheater Meow Wolf Popejoy Hall Rio Rancho Events Center Santa Fe Opera Sunshine Theater
Albuquerque pot shops partner with weed-delivering company
If you don't want to make the trek to the dispensary, a local company is trying to help you out.
newsfromthestates.com
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing
A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
19thnews.org
How New Mexico child care workers got the state to invest in their industry
We’re reporting the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Merline Gallegos’ child care center has been on the verge of closing many times. She’s long struggled to pay her workers the wages she believes they deserve, and when the pandemic hit, things only got worse.
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
Proposed bill requires NM schools to teach the Holocaust, other acts of genocide
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leslie Lawner, a former Roswell Middle School teacher, has spent the last two decades teaching about the Holocaust. She’s now spending her retirement educating teachers on how to teach about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide. That’s why she’s pushing for House Bill 111 or better known as the “Holocaust Education […]
New Mexico woman sentenced for stabbing brother to death
A woman was sentenced for her supposed role in a deadly stabbing.
New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico continues to see continued growth in cannabis sales since the substance was legalized for recreational use sales back in April of 2022. The month of December has seen the highest numbers so far, with over $28 million in adult-use sales, according to the New Mexico Regulation & The post New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet appeared first on KVIA.
travellemming.com
Chaco Canyon (2023 National Historical Park Visitor Guide)
Chaco Culture National Historical Park, which contains Chaco Canyon, is one of the most impressive national parks in the United States. Not only does it inhabit 34,000 acres of protected wilderness, but it also houses 4,000 archaeological sites and is an International Dark Sky Park. I’ve explored most national parks...
New Mexico lawmaker looks to raise legal age to 21 for obtaining certain guns
Some lawmakers called this move a "gun grab," while others said it's common sense.
