ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

The Forgotten Element Of Steelers’ Free Agency

FB Derek Watt – 290. Four of those seven, more than half the list, are slated to hit unrestricted free agency while a fifth, Jamir Jones, is exclusive rights (meaning he’s virtually guaranteed to return if the Steelers want him).
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
nfltraderumors.co

Patriots Sign OL Bill Murray To Futures Contract

The Patriots announced on Tuesday that they have signed OL Bill Murray to a futures contract. Murray, 25, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots. Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By The Sean Payton Development

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Or perhaps the lack thereof. According to Rapoport, the potential landing spots for Payton are dwindling as second and third interviews are being scheduled. He went as far as to say there ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wishes Mike McCarthy to be next Tom Landry

Jerry Jones has called on Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy to coach as long as Tom Landry, who is the longest-tenured coach in franchise history. This is old hat by now and a tall ask to create a second legacy after Landry. Upon his 1989 arrival in Dallas, Jones fired Landry and has hired eight head coaches — four of which have lasted over four years. Jason Garrett, who many thought would take the role of Landry, last nine years, hardly skimming the depth of Landry’s 29 years. In a Thursday news conference, McCarthy, 59, stated that Jones wants him to...
DALLAS, TX
nfltraderumors.co

Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Futures Deal

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DB Greg Stroman Jr. to a futures contract for the 2023 season. Here’s the updated list of futures signings for Chicago:. TE Chase Allen. OT Kellen Diesch. S Adrian Colbert. WR Nsimba Webster. TE Jake Tonges. DE Gerri Green. LB...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023

The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy