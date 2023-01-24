Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers
The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Comments from Bills GM as Steelers fans track Tremaine Edmunds news; Quincy Roche celebrates return
Wednesday’s “First Call” has some intriguing news concerning a potential Pittsburgh Steelers free-agent target. An ex-Steelers linebacker is coming back to Pittsburgh. The Pitt basketball team is set for an evenly matched ACC clash. And a former Robert Morris hockey player gets quite a conference honor. Keeping...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
Steelers Likely Have Two Names on Top of Their NFL Draft Board
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very predictable team in some drafts.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Kenny Pickett planning to work with WR in the offseason
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had an eventful rookie season, to say the least. After being the first-round pick of the Steelers after playing his college ball at Pitt, Pickett came in, worked hard and eventually took over the starting job. For Pickett, it was the longest season of his...
chatsports.com
The Forgotten Element Of Steelers’ Free Agency
FB Derek Watt – 290. Four of those seven, more than half the list, are slated to hit unrestricted free agency while a fifth, Jamir Jones, is exclusive rights (meaning he’s virtually guaranteed to return if the Steelers want him).
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
nfltraderumors.co
Patriots Sign OL Bill Murray To Futures Contract
The Patriots announced on Tuesday that they have signed OL Bill Murray to a futures contract. Murray, 25, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots. Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.
Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to Attend Wake-Forest Pitt Basketball Game
The Pitt Panthers' all-time leading passer will be in Oakland to watch the Pitt Panthers battle Wake Forest.
NFL World Is Surprised By The Sean Payton Development
On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Or perhaps the lack thereof. According to Rapoport, the potential landing spots for Payton are dwindling as second and third interviews are being scheduled. He went as far as to say there ...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wishes Mike McCarthy to be next Tom Landry
Jerry Jones has called on Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy to coach as long as Tom Landry, who is the longest-tenured coach in franchise history. This is old hat by now and a tall ask to create a second legacy after Landry. Upon his 1989 arrival in Dallas, Jones fired Landry and has hired eight head coaches — four of which have lasted over four years. Jason Garrett, who many thought would take the role of Landry, last nine years, hardly skimming the depth of Landry’s 29 years. In a Thursday news conference, McCarthy, 59, stated that Jones wants him to...
Re-drafting for the Steelers in latest Draft Wire mock
With the Senior Bowl just days away, the smart folks over at Draft Wire updated their two-round mock draft. We decided to do something a little different and will do a re-draft of the Pittsburgh Steelers picks based on how the rest of the draft played out. Be sure to let us know in the comments which draft you would rather see the Steelers go with.
nfltraderumors.co
Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Futures Deal
The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DB Greg Stroman Jr. to a futures contract for the 2023 season. Here’s the updated list of futures signings for Chicago:. TE Chase Allen. OT Kellen Diesch. S Adrian Colbert. WR Nsimba Webster. TE Jake Tonges. DE Gerri Green. LB...
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023
The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
