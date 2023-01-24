Read full article on original website
Kansas #18 for warmest winter thermostat temperature. What is yours set at?
Despite the rising costs in utilities, Today's Homeowner says that many Americans are prioritizing comfort over costs when it comes to adjusting their thermostat during the winter.
‘Holy tax scams’: Kansas lawmakers fight over plan to fund private schools with tax write-offs
TOPEKA — Lawmakers and education officials sparred for more than two hours Wednesday over a proposal to expand a private school tax credit originally billed as a way to serve low-income Kansas students. Education officials and Democrats criticized House Bill 2048 during a tense, jampacked House K-12 Education Budget Committee hearing. Critics said the legislation would […] The post ‘Holy tax scams’: Kansas lawmakers fight over plan to fund private schools with tax write-offs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized
TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities. The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
lawrencekstimes.com
Salt makes icy roads less dicey, but it poisons the land. Here’s what Kansas is doing about it
Scientists in Kansas and Iowa are working on a greener path forward. In the meantime, experts offer tips for public agencies and homeowners to use salt smarter. Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.
WIBW
Kansas Policy Institute resource center promises information obscured by state agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A conservative Kansas organization says state-run education resources are lacking in the information they openly share. The Kansas Policy Institute says its newly formed Kansas School Board Resource Center will help school boards access the information they need to run their districts. The center’s executive director says they’ll make sure school boards across the state will be able to find the data and research they need to make the best decisions they can.
thefamilyconservancy.org
Commentary on Governor Kelly’s State of the State
In her State of the State address last night, Gov. Laura Kelly called on Kansas legislators to make Kansas “the best place in America to raise a family.” This refrain rang through her remarks, and as the leader of an organization that shares that goal, I was encouraged.
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
WIBW
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
WIBW
New study finds Kansas among states with lowest job resignations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas was among the states with the lowest job resignation rates in December and 2022 as a whole. With job resignations in America at record rates during the “Great Resignation,” even in the face of high inflation, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates - and Kansas was in the bottom half.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hundreds of state jobs up for grabs in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state is hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday. State agencies will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to talk with candidates about full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships. The state is currently advertising 874 open positions across the state. Anyone looking for a job can apply to the […]
News from the Oil Patch: Kansas prices reach two-month high
Kansas crude prices are the highest in nearly two months. Kansas Common crude at CHS starts the week at $71.50 per barrel, the highest price in McPherson since December 1, 2022. Susan Duffy was chosen to chair the Kansas Corporation Commission. This is her second term leading the state's energy...
WIBW
HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
Best state to drive in? Kansas ranks in the top 10, but Wichita is another story
A survey recently gave the Sunflower State high marks for best states to drive, but an analysis of cities released last year put Wichita at 34th for worst drivers.
Levels of snowfall across Kansas
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
WIBW
$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1.8 million in funding has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations. The Kansas Department for Children and Families created these grants to give Kansas families more access to all available resources, which would, in return, decrease the need for families to contact DCF for assistance.
WIBW
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
kfdi.com
2 People from California Indicted for Transporting Meth to Kansas
A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, 39-year-old Orlando Payan-Parra and 43-year-old and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
