Pennsylvania State

Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify

Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Amazon's RxPass Is a $5 Monthly Subscription for Generic Prescriptions

Amazon is launching a new benefit for Prime members that will let them receive multiple eligible medications for a single $5 monthly subscription cost. The new perk, called RxPass, is available for Prime members in most US states starting Tuesday. Generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions,...
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
CNET

What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math

In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
Action News Jax

Walmart raises minimum wage to $14

Walmart employees are getting a raise in an effort to retain store and warehouse workers. The company announced on Tuesday that the minimum wage would go from $12 to $14 an hour, CNN reported. The new pay rates will be seen in paychecks issued in March, NBC News reported. Walmart...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

The Cheapest Grocery Delivery Service in 2023 (We Brought Receipts)

Groceries have gotten mighty expensive and I'm not just talking about eggs. Even with inflation cooling, generally, high food prices remain sticky and many are looking for ways to soften that monthly food bill. If you're after a cheaper option for buying groceries in person, we did the math to...

