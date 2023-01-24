Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify
Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
Walmart Shopper Warns Of New Self-Checkout Scam—Check Your Receipts Before Leaving The Store!
As reported by the U.S. Sun, one Walmart customer is sharing a new self-checkout scam that they recently experienced at a Spring, Texas store location. This trick, they are stressing, is also hard to spot. Here’s what we know, so far, and how it might affect your next shopping trip (as it’s better to be aware than not!):
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
CNET
Amazon's RxPass Is a $5 Monthly Subscription for Generic Prescriptions
Amazon is launching a new benefit for Prime members that will let them receive multiple eligible medications for a single $5 monthly subscription cost. The new perk, called RxPass, is available for Prime members in most US states starting Tuesday. Generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions,...
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Comcast Keeps Raising Fees, Here's What Xfinity Customers Will Pay
The cable and internet giant advertises one price, then tacks on a stack of mandatory extra fees.
CNET
What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math
In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
Amazon Prime adds huge free perk by teaming up with major US retailers
AMAZON has revealed plans to team up with more popular US retailers for its Buy with Prime feature. Beginning on January 31, Amazon Prime users can use their benefits on many third-party websites. That's because the tech giant is opening up its Buy with Prime program to US retailers at...
Walmart raises minimum wage to $14
Walmart employees are getting a raise in an effort to retain store and warehouse workers. The company announced on Tuesday that the minimum wage would go from $12 to $14 an hour, CNN reported. The new pay rates will be seen in paychecks issued in March, NBC News reported. Walmart...
CNET
The Cheapest Grocery Delivery Service in 2023 (We Brought Receipts)
Groceries have gotten mighty expensive and I'm not just talking about eggs. Even with inflation cooling, generally, high food prices remain sticky and many are looking for ways to soften that monthly food bill. If you're after a cheaper option for buying groceries in person, we did the math to...
3 Things I Always Get on Amazon Prime Instead of Costco
Costco isn't always the best source for everything I need.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Amazon's Discount Drug Plan: Game Changer, or a Day Late and a Dollar Short?
The e-commerce giant has designs on the healthcare industry.
Stores face questions as price of basic groceries soars by 30% in midst of cost-of-living crisis
Basic groceries, such as milk, butter and cheese, are seeing price rises of up to 30 per cent - sparking suspicions of supermarket profiteering.
Comments / 0