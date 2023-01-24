Read full article on original website
Sally Epps
2d ago
How about parents need to watch their kids. Nobody should have to suffer their 2nd amendment right violated because parents can't watch their kids. Can't put it out of reach of a small child.
Bob Miller
2d ago
“Responsible and/or Trained” Gun Owner’s already practice this.
Johnny the Walrus
2d ago
Now, how are they going to know how you secure your Firearms? Are the "Lawmakers" going to create their own Gestappo to Search Homes?
