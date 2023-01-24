ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Sally Epps
2d ago

How about parents need to watch their kids. Nobody should have to suffer their 2nd amendment right violated because parents can't watch their kids. Can't put it out of reach of a small child.

Bob Miller
2d ago

“Responsible and/or Trained” Gun Owner’s already practice this.

Johnny the Walrus
2d ago

Now, how are they going to know how you secure your Firearms? Are the "Lawmakers" going to create their own Gestappo to Search Homes?

WSLS

Assault weapon ban proposed in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control remains a top priority for lawmakers this year as at least 39 mass shootings have happened already in 2023. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced legislation Tuesday that they say will protect the community from assault weapons. “I for one am tired of...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia's 'second-look' law could allow some prisoners to get out of jail early

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia lawmakers are introducing a bill that could give prisoners a chance to get out early. It's called a second look law. It would give inmates who have served at least 15 years of their sentence the ability to ask a judge to consider early release based on good behavior and the ability to contribute positively to the community.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Gang task force disbanded as MS-13 strikes again outside Washington

A gang task force group in northern Virginia that targeted MS-13, the largest gang in the area, was shuttered at the start of the year, leaving a potentially dangerous void in its absence. The Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force’s most recent executive director, Jay Lanham, told the Washington Examiner...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

As Republicans tout Parole Board report, some Democrats see ‘a whole lot of nothing’

The top Republican in the Virginia House of Delegates said Thursday that the GOP is considering “every possibility” in response to a new investigative report alleging systemic violations of law and state policy at the Virginia Parole Board under the watch of a former leader who’s now a sitting judge. But House Speaker Todd Gilbert, […] The post As Republicans tout Parole Board report, some Democrats see ‘a whole lot of nothing’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Virginia Democrats Defeat Bills Limiting Abortion Access

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel has defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state. Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down without debate Thursday morning after a subcommittee had previously recommended that they be defeated. The votes were not a surprise. Democrats who control the state Senate have promised since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year to defeat any effort to curtail abortion access, including a push by Youngkin and fellow Republican lawmakers to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.
VIRGINIA STATE

