Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 26, 2023
West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Gettysburg boys hoops sneak past Big Spring in MPC Colonial Division play
The Gettysburg boys basketball team snuck past Big Spring, 49-47, Tuesday night in Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division play. Ian McLean topped the Gettysburg scoresheet with 15 points with Josh Herr adding 14 more. Gettsyburg is 10-6 overall and 7-2 in the division. Aidan Sallie of Big Spring was the game’s...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0