North or south? How sea surface temperature anomalies in the North Pacific can influence the Arctic polar vortex

The Weather Channel
February-April Temperature Outlook: Any Influence From A Potential Weaker Polar Vortex?
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Early spring may trend colder in the northern U.S. A possible weaker polar vortex could have some influence in that forecast. Sign...
Narcity
Canada's Winter Weather Is Coming Back & A Polar Vortex Could Bring -30 C Temperatures Soon
If you thought you had seen the last of winter weather in Canada get ready because a polar vortex is on the way and it could bring -30 C temperatures. The Weather Network shared a forecast on January 19 about a pattern reversal that's set to bring the return of "classic Canadian winter weather" for parts of the country at the end of January and into February.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast
An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
Phys.org
Earth's inner core may have started spinning other way: Study
Far below our feet, a giant may have started moving against us. Earth's inner core, a hot iron ball the size of Pluto, has stopped spinning in the same direction as the rest of the planet and might even be rotating the other way, research suggested on Monday. Roughly 5,000...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states
Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
Phys.org
Study discovers immense diversity and interdependence in high temperature deep-sea microorganism communities
A new study by researchers at Portland State University and the University of Wisconsin finds that a rich diversity of microorganisms live in interdependent communities in high-temperature geothermal environments in the deep sea. The study, which was published in the journal Microbiome, was led by Anna-Louise Reysenbach, professor of biology at PSU. Emily St. John, who earned a master's degree in microbial ecology from PSU, also contributed significantly to the study, along with researchers from the University of Wisconsin.
Temperatures on Greenland haven't been this warm in at least 1,000 years, scientists report
After years of research on the Greenland ice sheet -- which CNN visited when the cores were drilled -- scientists have reported temperatures there have been the warmest in at least the past 1,000 years.
Weird Rainbow Clouds Appear in Sky
"I opened the door of the room and saw this show in the sky," photographer Rebecca Paviola told Newsweek. "It looked like a painting!"
Futurism
Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say
According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
Millions under winter storm watch as snow moves across Midwest and New England
Six states and 14 million Americans are on alert as winter storms move across the Midwest and toward New England, while the West faces another cross-country storm. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests
The rotation of Earth's inner core may have paused and it could even go into reverse, new research suggests.
Phys.org
First report of rare cat discovered on Mt. Everest
Findings from a new paper published in Cat News have identified the first ever report of Pallas's cat on Mount Everest, in the Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal. This groundbreaking finding is a result of the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the most comprehensive single scientific expedition to the mountain in history.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast
A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
Dangerous storms hit South, snow expected in Northeast
While dangerous storms continue in the South, winter storm warnings are in effect across the Northeast. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
watchers.news
Brutal cold weather impacting Japan with remarkable sea-effect snow, extremely strong winds and temperatures seen once in 10 years expected
Brutal cold weather is impacting Japan on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, bringing remarkable sea-effect snow. Recorded strong winds and temperatures seen only once in 10 years are expected on January 25. The weather is causing flights to be canceled and traffic disruptions due to frozen roads. As the strong winter...
