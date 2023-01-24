ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Earth's inner core may have started spinning other way: Study

Far below our feet, a giant may have started moving against us. Earth's inner core, a hot iron ball the size of Pluto, has stopped spinning in the same direction as the rest of the planet and might even be rotating the other way, research suggested on Monday. Roughly 5,000...
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: A New Method To Move Objects Without Contact

This contactless manipulation method has potential applications in industries including robotics and manufacturing. A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has uncovered a way to manipulate objects using ultrasound waves, paving the way for contactless movement in industries like manufacturing and robotics without the need for an internal power source.
Phys.org

Ripples in fabric of universe may reveal start of time

Scientists have advanced in discovering how to use ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves to peer back to the beginning of everything we know. The researchers say they can better understand the state of the cosmos shortly after the Big Bang by learning how these ripples in the fabric of the universe flow through planets and the gas between the galaxies.
LOUISIANA STATE
KYTV

Radio signal captured from most distant galaxy so far, astronomers say

(Gray News) – Astronomers from Canada and India said they have recently captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from Earth so far. The researchers from McGill University and the Indian Institute of Science said the signal was captured at a specific wavelength known as the 21 cm line with the use of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India.
CBS Pittsburgh

Radio signal nearly 9 billion light-years away from Earth detected

Researchers say they have captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy to date. The signal, which had a specific wavelength called the 21 cm line, is helping answer questions about the early universe, according to a news release from McGill University, published last week. The radio signal, captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India, was in the galaxy known as SDSSJ0826+5630. Researchers at McGill University and the Indian Institute of Science studied the signal and found it was emitted when the universe was 4.9 billion years old. "It's the equivalent to a look-back in time of 8.8 billion years,"...
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

French aristocrat's golden dental secret revealed 400 years on

Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out. The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.
KRQE News 13

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

(STACKER) – Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark […]
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight

A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
Phys.org

Mathematicians prove the existence of hidden attractors in an electrical circuit

Scientists from St Petersburg University and the Kotelnikov Institute of Radioengineering and Electronics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IRE RAS), together with Professor Leon Chua from the University of California, Berkeley, have demonstrated experimentally the existence of hidden attractors—points in the basins of attraction in a simple electrical circuit.
Phys.org

Researchers uncover new potential for ancient mint plants

MSU researchers have traced the evolution of mint genomes for potential future applications that range from medicines to pesticides to antimicrobials. The mint family of herbs, which includes sage, rosemary, basil, and even woody plants like teak, offers an invigorating jolt to our senses of smell and taste. Michigan State University researchers have found that these plants have diversified their specialized natural characteristics through the evolution of their chemistry.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

First report of rare cat discovered on Mt. Everest

Findings from a new paper published in Cat News have identified the first ever report of Pallas's cat on Mount Everest, in the Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal. This groundbreaking finding is a result of the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the most comprehensive single scientific expedition to the mountain in history.
Phys.org

Study discovers immense diversity and interdependence in high temperature deep-sea microorganism communities

A new study by researchers at Portland State University and the University of Wisconsin finds that a rich diversity of microorganisms live in interdependent communities in high-temperature geothermal environments in the deep sea. The study, which was published in the journal Microbiome, was led by Anna-Louise Reysenbach, professor of biology at PSU. Emily St. John, who earned a master's degree in microbial ecology from PSU, also contributed significantly to the study, along with researchers from the University of Wisconsin.

