Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

BRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO