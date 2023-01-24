Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Kudos for West Tisbury
The West Tisbury Affordable Housing Committee deserves praise and a hearty “thank you” from the Island’s aging adult population as it unanimously voted to create new apartments that will allow older adults to downsize with a sense of community. Eighty percent of the units must have at...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Navigating Aquinnah Circle
Aquinnah is considering converting a section of 9 Aquinnah Circle into additional parking for the Aquinnah Cliffs area. “Obviously, parking up at the Cliffs remains a challenge, even though we’ve gone ahead … and added an additional 10 spots down where the residents’ parking was, below the restrooms,” Aquinnah select board member Tom Murphy said during a Tuesday afternoon select board meeting.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs mulls requirement change for harbor slip lottery
At Tuesday’s Oak Bluffs select board meeting, Mike Santoro, chair of the Oak Bluffs harbor advisory committee, relayed a recommendation from the committee to move up the lottery application deadline for slips in the town’s harbor for the season. Out of the 10 resident slips available via the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MassDEP labels W.T. fire station as PFAS source
West Tisbury has been identified by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) as a “potentially responsible party” for the release of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), according to town administrator Jennifer Rand. At Wednesday’s West Tisbury select board meeting, Rand said the property at or near...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Steamship Authority names new freight boat Barnstable
The Steamship Authority (SSA) board unanimously approved naming the third offshore supply vessel, which it plans to convert into a ferry, the Barnstable. Two other offshore supply vessels, also planned to be converted into ferries to replace the Katama and Gay Head, were named Aquinnah and Monomoy in September. The...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Anchors away
Last week, the Edgartown select board heard from staff at the Council on Aging’s Anchors’ program. A five-year planning committee brought their early findings to the meeting, including the challenges of operating out of a 100-year-old building that was meant to be a family home. Although they agree...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark library jumps into 2023 with new programming
The month of February at the Chilmark library is filled with fun and informative events and programming, from growing Belgian endive and hand mending clothes, to exploring ways to integrate sustainability into our lives. On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 pm, Angela Sison will be teaching folks how to hand...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Septic repair slows down Edgartown–West Tisbury Road
A segment of Edgartown–West Tisbury Road in Edgartown, between where it meets Chase Road and Louise Field Road, is being managed as a one-lane road to perform repairs to the septic system. Trucks from Maciel and Sons and Robert B. Our Co. were working on the system Tuesday morning. Edgartown Police arrived later in the day.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Get hooked
A fly-tying class at the M.V. Rod and Gun Club will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7 to 9 pm at 265 The Boulevard in Edgartown. Learn the basic techniques needed to turn feathers and tinsel into an irresistible combination. Organized by renowned Island fly fisherman Cooper Gilkes with help from volunteers. Affordably priced for adults and kids, and students are free. Classes will run weekly throughout the winter. For more info visit mvrodandgun.org, call 508-627-3909, or email info@mvrodandgun.org.
Martha's Vineyard Times
New home for Red Cat Kitchen
A popular Oak Bluffs eatery is on the move. A request to transfer the location and license of Red Cat Kitchen to the site of the former Oyster Bar 02557 was approved unanimously by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday evening. Owner Ben DeForest brought the request forward after the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Ghost Island opens, curbside dinners, and Vineyard Smiles
Our weather has continued in the same warm, gray, drizzly pattern we have had for weeks. We had a day of wet snow, but I don’t think we have had a real freeze yet this winter. I have barely needed a coat, except to keep the rain off. Still, it’s nice to want to be outside and pleasant to get chores done, but I know it has to be a sign of our planet’s unnatural warming.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Library potluck, ‘Big Night Out,’ and Chefs of Martha’s Vineyard
“Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” –Langston Hughes. The Lunar New Year was celebrated on Sunday, but unfortunately will be remembered for a deadly shooting in California. It is just unbelievable that these horrific tragedies continue across our country. This Year of the Rabbit is said to bring peace and optimism. Perhaps it will bring action and solutions for this plague of gun violence.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Frank M. Markwica
Frank M. Markwica, 73, of Edgartown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was a loving dad, partner, brother, and friend. Frank was born and raised in Bristol, Conn., where he attended St. Stanislaus grammar school and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. Frank’s creativity and love for adventure started at a young age. He earned a degree in fine arts from Syracuse University, and went on to hold a variety of artistic positions, including sculptor of toys for Coleco, sculptor of large Warner Bros. robotic characters at Advanced Animations, and creative manager for Heublein Inc.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 16 – 20
Jan. 18, Patricia Cossutta, Renee Cossutta, Louis Cossutta, and the Estate of Araldo A. Cossutta sold 0 Middle Line Road, 0 Tower Lane, 27 Tower Lane, and 30 Tower Lane to Tower Lane Collaborative LLC for $2,300,000. Jan. 18, Renee C. Cossutta sold 355 East Chop Drive to Tower Lane...
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA issues Thursday travel advisory
The Steamship Authority (SSA) issued a travel advisory for passengers planning to ride the ferry on Thursday. “The National Weather Service is predicting high winds for Thursday, Jan. 26, that could cause cancellations at various points of the day on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes. Please continue to check our website for updates if you are planning to travel with us. Change and cancellation fees for travel on Thursday are waived due to the forecast,” the advisory reads.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Dinner date
Save the date for a sit down, in-person dinner with community members on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 pm. Supper is served at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown. A great way to socialize, enjoy your time, and fill your belly. Go solo, bring a friend and the kids, everyone is welcome. More information can be found at standrewsmv.org or call 508-627-5330.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. We had 23 players and here are the results:. There were five 24-point hands: Juli Vanderhoop, Louis Larsen, Albion Alley, David Pothier, and Richie Combra. There were 12 skunks: a game won by more than 30 points. If...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS highlights
Going into their rematch against Dennis-Yarmouth on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Vineyarders had posted seven wins in a row, starting with their run at the Heuchling and Swift Classic at the end of December. The last team to beat them? Dennis-Yarmouth, on Dec. 17. Not only was a chance for revenge at stake, but also a key opportunity for the Vineyarders to legitimize their turnaround season.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Court report: Dec. 29, 2022 – Jan. 17, 2023
Matthew M. Arieta, Vineyard Haven; 44, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no inspection sticker: continued to pre-trial hearing. Jan. 17. Andressa D. Mariano, Vineyard Haven; 23, improper operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
And on vocals …
With the Jeremy Berlin Trio backing them, an A list of Island vocalists will have fun trying out a jazz-style performance at Pathways Arts at the Chilmark Tavern on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 pm. You’ll recognize the names, but you may not recognize them as soloists backed by Berlin, along with Eric Johnson on guitar and Taurus Biskis on percussion. Expect some unexpected vocals by Lucas Ostinato, Rose Guerin, Peter Halperin, Johnny Hoy, Darby Patterson, Delanie Pickering, and Allison Roberts.
Comments / 0