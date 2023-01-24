Our weather has continued in the same warm, gray, drizzly pattern we have had for weeks. We had a day of wet snow, but I don’t think we have had a real freeze yet this winter. I have barely needed a coat, except to keep the rain off. Still, it’s nice to want to be outside and pleasant to get chores done, but I know it has to be a sign of our planet’s unnatural warming.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO