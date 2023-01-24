Read full article on original website
Related
Asking for a Ride
White Reaper have been one album away from their big break for a while. Since the early 2010s, they’ve paid their dues as a punk-adjacent band with indie rock credibility, a glorified Iron Maiden T-shirt that decided to try taking on the world. You could hear their love for Van Halen and Cheap Trick on their teeth-kicking debut EP and Polyvinyl LPs, as frontman Tony Esposito fine-tuned his voice to be more melodic, and the band honed their ability to incorporate riffs as a song’s central hook. Standout 2017 single “Judy French” marked the point when White Reaper started embracing larger ambitions; they now wanted to be Cheap Trick. Tours with fellow arena-via-garage rockers Weezer and Billy Idol and an Elektra deal followed.
Listen to Jay Hound’s “Neaky”: The Ones
At this point, every neighborhood throughout the five boroughs has their home drill collective. SweepersENT. is the Upper West Side’s, and in the last few months they’ve been releasing a tear of short, uptempo, and brutal singles. Their thing seems to be “live performances” in the style of the From the Block series: They hang up a mic in a local hotspot and rap along to a pre-recording. Crew members Sdot Go and Naz GPG’s have solid freestyles, but Jay Hound’s “Neaky” is a particularly blazing intro to their collective style. Over a beat that merges the throbbing, fast-paced rhythms of club with the ominous mood of drill, Jay Hound raps intensely without sounding like a straight-up imitation of the Bronx’s Kay Flock and Dougie B. Those two are all energy, while with Jay Hound there’s a slight reserve that keeps the emphasis more on the rapping. And in a subgenre where the rapping itself has increasingly taken a backseat, SweeperENT. is a nice addition to the scene.
Watch Kali Uchis’ Video for New Song “I Wish You Roses”
Kali Uchis is back with the music video for the new song “I Wish You Roses.” The visual, directed by Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea, features plenty of floral imagery. Check it out below. “I Wish You Roses,” produced by Dylan Wiggins and Josh Crocker, follows Uchis’ recent...
Listen to Erica Banks’ “Gossip Folks Freestyle”: The Ones
Erica Banks knows what’s up on TikTok: “Punch in, know I ate the verse heavy/Pussy on superior, 81st deli,” she boasts, and it’s hard not to rap along with her without your index finger curled over your top lip. Freestyling over the looping woodwinds of Missy Elliot’s “Gossip Folks,” the rapper serves flows and dunks; if it were an argument, you’d be so awed by her skill you’d go speechless, but it’s not like you’d be able to get a word in anyway. Banks’ voice is naturally a bit husky, but here it sounds like she pulled a hit from a cigar before entering the booth. The near growl adds teeth to her threats. You almost forget this isn’t a scripted track until she reminds you of it: “Tell a hoe to get her shit together like this.”
Slowthai Announces New Album Ugly, Shares New Song “Selfish”: Listen
Slowthai has announced his third studio LP, Ugly, with a new song titled “Selfish.” The follow-up to Tyron is out March 3 (via Method/Interscope). In a new music video for the single, the UK rapper is seated inside a custom-built room fitted floor to ceiling with two-way mirrors. Watch below.
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry Release New Song “Gonna Be You”: Listen
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle (of the Go-Go’s), and Cyndi Lauper have shared a new song featuring Gloria Estefan and Blondie’s Debbie Harry. The single, “Gonna Be You,” was written by Diane Warren for the new movie 80 for Brady. Hear it below. 80 for Brady, co-produced...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
People
Wildlife Photographers Capture Stumbling Baby Elephant Adorably Attempting to Charge — Watch!
Like Simba working on his roar in The Lion King, real-life wild animals need to learn essential survival lessons when they're young. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach Wildlife Photography recently captured a baby elephant in the middle of trying to master one of these lessons: charging. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach, a...
The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin
“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
Blondshell Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “Joiner”: Watch
Blondshell, the singer-songwriter behind “Olympus,” has announced her debut album: Blondshell is out April 7 via Partisan. Along with the LP news, Blondshell has shared the music video for a new single called “Joiner.” Take a look at the Alex Thurmond–directed visual below. Blondshell is...
Aftersun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
In filmmaker Charlotte Wells’ feature debut Aftersun, memory is elusive. In the “emotionally autobiographical” drama, a woman named Sophie (played as a child by Frankie Corio and as an adult by Celia Rowlson-Hall) remembers a vacation she took to Turkey with her father Calum (Paul Mescal) when she was a kid. Through gauzy flashbacks—and even gauzier camcorder home movies—the film paints a poignant and idyllic picture of the vacation. Even through the warm nostalgia, Sophie seems to grapple with feelings of grief, as she reconciles her positive memories with her father’s emotional turmoil. It’s a moving depiction of how the people we love can remain inaccessible to us—all we know about them is what they let us know.
Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel Remix Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island”: Listen
Caroline Polachek has released a new remix of “Welcome to My Island” featuring Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel. The house-inflected remix is the latest offering from Polachek, who’s set to release her upcoming album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, in February. Check out “Welcome to My Island (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix)” below.
Teenage Rap Phenom Redveil Is Growing Up on Record
Eighteen-year-old rapper-producer redveil gets most of his samples from digital databases like Tracklib and Splice, but from the way he combs through stacks of vinyl, you’d think he was a traditionalist unstuck in time. On an overcast fall afternoon at Village Revival Records in downtown Manhattan, he digs quietly and patiently: The loudest thing about him is the image of a cowboy who rides across the chest of his denim jacket. “Cover art is one of the first things I look for when listening to a new album,” he says, studying the brightly colored Cubist portrait that adorns experimental guitarist Adrian Belew’s 1986 album Desire Caught by the Tail.
“All the Girls <3” [ft. Tony Shhnow]
Popstar Benny has been keeping Atlanta’s rap scene on its toes, making colorful and impish productions—chilled-out plugg, video game-obsessed trap—for rappers like Bear1Boss and Tony Shhnow. On “All The Girls <3,” from his upcoming album University!, he layers pop samples into a glittering daydream. The song gets its title from Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” snippets of which reappear throughout, but its animating force is “Bliss,” a Mariah Carey deep cut that’s six minutes of glowing sexual ecstasy. He accelerates its twirling synths and whistling vocals so everything shimmers with charm. Over Jersey club kicks that amp up the energy, Shhnow name-drops a list of high-power women—Nicki, Aaliyah, Riri—to convey how much of a bad bitch his girl is. “She drop to her knees and get low like Megan/I finger fuck money I makе her Flo Milli,” he raps. The song is as enveloping as an all-consuming romance and as luxe as a ride on a private jet.
My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Remixes Eyedress’ “House of Cards”: Listen
The Manila-born, Los Angeles–based musician Eyedress has enlisted My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields to remix his song “House of Cards.” The track arrives on the heels of Eyedress’ new self-released mixtape, Committing Crimes. Find the remix and mixtape below. In a statement, Eyedress called it...
“Nazama”
When the pandemic prevented Nyokabi Kariũki from traveling to Kenya from the U.S., she used field recordings of beloved places back home to conjure a space of sonic refuge. On her upcoming follow-up Feeling Body, she uses sound to similarly therapeutic ends. Kariũki recorded the album as a reflection of her experience with long COVID, its six songs channeling a path from illness to recovery.
Madonna Biopic for Universal Pictures Scrapped
A feature film about Madonna’s life and career is no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline report. The film was first announced in 2020. Madonna has worked on drafts of the script with both Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson. Actress Julia Garner was reportedly set to star in the lead role. Last week, Madonna announced the extensive Celebration Tour, kicking off July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.
Time’s Arrow
Two years ago, Ladytron’s immortal “Seventeen” briefly went viral on TikTok. The track came out back in 2002—before many of the platform’s users had even been born—yet the Liverpool band’s brittle, dead-eyed electroclash struck a nerve. A barbed indictment of exploitation rendered in icy electronics, “Seventeen” was ahead of its time in sound and lyrics, paving the way for over a decade of darkly enveloping electro pop. In 2019, following an eight-year break, Ladytron returned with an agitated, apocalyptic self-titled album that cleared the table for a new era. Now, on their seventh album, Time’s Arrow, the band reaches for a lighter sound, with bright production, effervescent synths, and impressionistic lyrics that home in on the unrelenting march of time.
Björk Enlists Shygirl and Sega Bodega for New Remix of “Ovule”: Listen
Björk has linked up with the Shygirl and Sega Bodega for a new remix of her Fossora track “Ovule.” “It has been so nourishing sharing music with shy and sega .... soooo honoured to be in their hands,” Björk wrote on Instagram. Expect to hear “sega exploring chill-bassdrum-gabba”
Listen to RealStasher 50k’s “Freestyle”: The Ones
Listening to Milwaukee rapper RealStasher 50k’s mixtape Fuck the Club Call the Plug Vol. 1 (amazing title), I was reminded of Michigan projects from a few years ago like Damjonboi’s The Number 20 and Drego and Beno’s Sorry for the Get Off. Mainly because of how RealStasher pulls you into his neighborhood routine over a collection of mid tempo, piano-driven grooves. What’s different is the tone: The Michigan rappers sound like they’re fully in control of their situations, while RealStasher conveys slight paranoia and exhaustion. On “Freestyle,” one of his tape’s standouts, his life sounds stressful. When he’s recording, it’s just taking away from the time he could be getting money, and a chunk of the money he does have is caught up: “Fightin’ all these cases, payin’ lawyers, got my heartaching,” he raps. The song does have a strange middle section, where the two verses are separated by nearly one minute of the beat just riding, which is a long time since the track doesn’t even crack two-and-a-half minutes. But after a couple of listens, that long pause adds to the tension.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0