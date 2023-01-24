Read full article on original website
cullmantribune.com
Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts
Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Obituary: Mary Lou Williams
Mary Lou Williams, age 83, of Arley, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Oktibbeha, Mississippi. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and doted on her grandchildren. She loved to sing and always sang alto in her church choir and was a member of her church’s hand bell choir. She was a wedding coordinator and assisted with many weddings. She loved to camp and travel. She was a great basketball player in her younger years and enjoyed sports of all kinds. She also enjoyed cross stitch, ceramics, and painting. The family will hold a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Meek Baptist Church in Arley, Alabama. Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Adrian Williams; daughter, Deborah (Billy) Graves; grandchildren, Marcus Brister (Lexi) Alexander, and William Ellington (Sarah) Graves; and two great grandchildren, Spencer and Audrey Alexander. She was preceded in death by her parents, John, and Lula Stafford; five sisters and two brothers.
Obituary: Linda Sue Underwood
Linda Sue Underwood, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Cullman Regional. She was born, Sept. 11, 1949 to Burton Leon Arnold and Suzanne F Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; husband Stewart Underwood and brother, Burton “Buddy” Arnold. Survivors include her sisters, Pamela Arnold and Jane Solmon; brothers, David Arnold and James Arnold; daughters, Barbara Rammage, Suzanne Gilstrap, Judy Jolley and Michelle Jolley; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. There are no services that this time for Mrs. Underwood.
Obituary: James William Floyd
Funeral service for James William Floyd, age 29, of Falkville, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Chuck Johnston officiating; burial at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Floyd passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born, July 20, 1993. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James V and Mary E Martin. Survivors include his parents, Sandra and John Schafer; brothers, Chris Miller, Jerred (Crystal) Schafer and Erik (Katlin) Schafer; sister, Katti (Patrick) Mann, and a host of other family and friends.
WAFF
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
cullmantribune.com
Chamber Leadership 2023 explores quality of life
CULLMAN, Ala. – In their monthly tour of Cullman County, members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership 2023 class were introduced to local agencies and locations that add to the community’s quality of life. Agile Leadership Coach Melanie Maddox of M2C2 Solutions kicked off the day...
Around town with Cullman County seniors
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two stops at Cullman County senior centers on Tuesday gave a bird’s eye view of why our community is special – we care for each other. Whether it be at the Colony Senior Center, where First Federal Mortgage Branch Manager Misti Easter and her team called bingo games and provided prizes for the local elders, or at the Good Hope Senior Center, where Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman and his wife brought and served lunch to the seniors, it was clear that serving and honoring our senior citizens is important to everyone. An always competitive game of...
‘I’m wealthy in life’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Sacred Heart School on Friday celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds, and the second-grade class was in for a special treat. Cullman’s most treasured centenarian, Roy Drinkard, visited the eager students and shared stories from his life, from the time he was born in 1920 until today. At 102, Drinkard is sharp as a tack and considers every day a blessing. Asked if he had ever been bullied as a youngster, Drinkard answered honestly and told of a time when he intended to bully another young boy. “One time I was going to...
Read Alf Van Hoose’s 1983 Birmingham News column on death of Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant
Editor’s note: Alf Van Hoose worked for The Birmingham News from 1947-90, serving as sports editor and lead columnist for the last 22 of those years. In that time, he became arguably Paul “Bear” Bryant’s closest friend in the media. Re-printed below is the column Van Hoose published on Jan. 27, 1983, the day after Bryant died at age 69.
Sheffield’s hidden gem: 13 artists that recorded at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
In 1969, a music producer from New York loaned money to four 20-somethings in the tiny town of Sheffield, Alabama to start their very own recording studio. Those young men are known as the Swampers. They've recorded the likes of Cher, Boz Scaggs and Rod Stewart. Here are 13 artists that have made history at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.
wvtm13.com
Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
81-year-old Trussville man indicted in wife’s strangulation/suffocation death
An 81-year-old man has been indicted in the 2022 slaying of his wife at their Trussville home. John B. Harris is charged with murder in the death of 82-year-old Jo Ann Henry Harris. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Harris in December, and the indictment was made public Tuesday. According...
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made numerous arrests recently, including: Tuesday, Jan. 17 Deputies arrested Derrick Lynn Vincent, 35, of Cullman, on warrants for cruelty to animals, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear). Wednesday, Jan. 18 Deputies arrested David Gene Golden, 47, of Cullman, on warrants for two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear), larceny (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear), five traffic violations (failure to appear), receiving stolen property (bond revocation), two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (bond revocation) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond revocation). ——- Deputies arrested David Lee Horton, 62, of Cullman, on bail-jumping warrants for burglary, larceny, using a false identity to avoid arrest and robbery. Horton has been confined at the Cullman County Detention Center since Dec. 7, 2022, on other charges. ——- Deputies arrested Tammy Rena Moore, 36, of Cullman, on failure to appear warrants for six traffic violations, seven counts of forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of larceny, as well as bail-jumping warrants for larceny and seven counts of forgery.
Trinity woman accused in 2015 arson, murder of husband requests plea deal in handwritten letter
In a letter penned to the judge, Stovall said she has remained in the jail for seven years - and is ready to either take a plea deal or go to trial.
Alabama 6-year-old beaten to death was brother of infant killed in 2019
A young boy who died in east Alabama last week was fatally beaten, according to court records. Jessie Taylor McCormack, 6, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. His father, 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is charged with capital murder. New-released court records state Jessie was “beaten by a...
WHNT-TV
Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide
The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 25, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 25, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 24• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Southern Cash Solutions; 13th St. SW• theft of property-1st degree; EvaBank; cash Arrests Jan. 24Phillips, Keri C.; 44• Grand Jury- theft of property-1st degree• Grand Jury- theft of property-2nd degree (3 counts)• Grand Jury- theft of property-3rd degree (7 counts)• Grand Jury- theft of property-4th degree Dean, Michelle L.; 45• FTA- theft of property-4th Baumgartner, Leonce A.; 60• FTA- public intoxication Campbell, Jessica A.; 39• DUI Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
