Cullman, AL

cullmantribune.com

Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts

Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Lou Williams

Mary Lou Williams, age 83, of Arley, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Oktibbeha, Mississippi. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and doted on her grandchildren. She loved to sing and always sang alto in her church choir and was a member of her church’s hand bell choir. She was a wedding coordinator and assisted with many weddings. She loved to camp and travel. She was a great basketball player in her younger years and enjoyed sports of all kinds. She also enjoyed cross stitch, ceramics, and painting. The family will hold a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Meek Baptist Church in Arley, Alabama. Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Adrian Williams; daughter, Deborah (Billy) Graves; grandchildren, Marcus Brister (Lexi) Alexander, and William Ellington (Sarah) Graves; and two great grandchildren, Spencer and Audrey Alexander. She was preceded in death by her parents, John, and Lula Stafford; five sisters and two brothers.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Sue Underwood

Linda Sue Underwood, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Cullman Regional. She was born, Sept. 11, 1949 to Burton Leon Arnold and Suzanne F Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; husband Stewart Underwood and brother, Burton “Buddy” Arnold. Survivors include her sisters, Pamela Arnold and Jane Solmon; brothers, David Arnold and James Arnold; daughters, Barbara Rammage, Suzanne Gilstrap, Judy Jolley and Michelle Jolley; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. There are no services that this time for Mrs. Underwood.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James William Floyd

Funeral service for James William Floyd, age 29, of Falkville, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Chuck Johnston officiating; burial at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Floyd passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born, July 20, 1993. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James V and Mary E Martin. Survivors include his parents, Sandra and John Schafer; brothers, Chris Miller, Jerred (Crystal) Schafer and Erik (Katlin) Schafer; sister, Katti (Patrick) Mann, and a host of other family and friends.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Chamber Leadership 2023 explores quality of life

CULLMAN, Ala. – In their monthly tour of Cullman County, members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership 2023 class were introduced to local agencies and locations that add to the community’s quality of life. Agile Leadership Coach Melanie Maddox of M2C2 Solutions kicked off the day...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Around town with Cullman County seniors

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two stops at Cullman County senior centers on Tuesday gave a bird’s eye view of why our community is special – we care for each other. Whether it be at the Colony Senior Center, where First Federal Mortgage Branch Manager Misti Easter and her team called bingo games and provided prizes for the local elders, or at the Good Hope Senior Center, where Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman and his wife brought and served lunch to the seniors, it was clear that serving and honoring our senior citizens is important to everyone.  An always competitive game of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘I’m wealthy in life’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Sacred Heart School on Friday celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds, and the second-grade class was in for a special treat. Cullman’s most treasured centenarian, Roy Drinkard, visited the eager students and shared stories from his life, from the time he was born in 1920 until today. At 102, Drinkard is sharp as a tack and considers every day a blessing. Asked if he had ever been bullied as a youngster, Drinkard answered honestly and told of a time when he intended to bully another young boy. “One time I was going to...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made numerous arrests recently, including:   Tuesday, Jan. 17  Deputies arrested Derrick Lynn Vincent, 35, of Cullman, on warrants for cruelty to animals, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear).   Wednesday, Jan. 18  Deputies arrested David Gene Golden, 47, of Cullman, on warrants for two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear), larceny (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear), five traffic violations (failure to appear), receiving stolen property (bond revocation), two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (bond revocation) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond revocation).    ——-  Deputies arrested David Lee Horton, 62, of Cullman, on bail-jumping warrants for burglary, larceny, using a false identity to avoid arrest and robbery.   Horton has been confined at the Cullman County Detention Center since Dec. 7, 2022, on other charges.   ——-  Deputies arrested Tammy Rena Moore, 36, of Cullman, on failure to appear warrants for six traffic violations, seven counts of forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of larceny, as well as bail-jumping warrants for larceny and seven counts of forgery. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 25, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 25, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 24• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Southern Cash Solutions; 13th St. SW• theft of property-1st degree; EvaBank; cash Arrests Jan. 24Phillips, Keri C.; 44• Grand Jury- theft of property-1st degree• Grand Jury- theft of property-2nd degree (3 counts)• Grand Jury- theft of property-3rd degree (7 counts)• Grand Jury- theft of property-4th degree Dean, Michelle L.; 45• FTA- theft of property-4th Baumgartner, Leonce A.; 60• FTA- public intoxication Campbell, Jessica A.; 39• DUI Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville

The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
TRUSSVILLE, AL

