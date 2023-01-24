Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
China’s “Instagram” Chooses Conflux Network For Permissionless Blockchain Integration
Little Red Book, (XiaohongShu), the Chinese version of Instagram integrates Conflux Network as a permissionless blockchain allowing users to showcase NFTs minted on Conflux on their profile page in the digital collection section called ‘R-Space’. The platform has more than 200 million active monthly users and this integration...
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap holders propose ditching Ethereum for BNB Chain to deploy v3 protocol
A “temperature check” proposal to deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain received overwhelming support from the Uniswap community on its governance forum. 80% of voters holding Uniswap’s UNI (UNI) governance token have voted in favor of deploying the third version of the decentralized exchange protocol on BNB Chain, a rival of the Ethereum network.
cryptonewsbtc.org
$PROXY Unveils Roadmap for Secure Token Transactions and Community Growth
Get inside Wall Avenue with StreetInsider Premium. Declare your 1-week free trial here. $PROXY Launches Decentralized Software Providing Safe and Personal Token Transactions on the Ethereum Blockchain. Plano, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2023) – $PROXY, a decentralized utility (DAPP) constructed on the Ethereum blockchain, has launched a safe and...
cryptonewsbtc.org
OneSpan to Acquire Blockchain Technology Provider ProvenDB to Bring Secure Vaulting to the Future of Digital Transactions
Acquisition will function a foundational structure for future blockchain-based digital transaction options for Web3. CHICAGO, January 26, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements safety firm, immediately introduced that it has agreed to amass ProvenDB, an Australia-based startup that delivers safe storage and vaulting for paperwork primarily based on blockchain know-how, to offer an industry-leading belief mannequin for prime assurance contracts and paperwork. ProvenDB will lengthen the capabilities of OneSpan’s Transaction Cloud Platform to each private and non-private blockchains and function a contemporary technological basis for prime assurance enterprise processes for Web3.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Angelo Babb explains how the financial world is innovating through blockchain
There is no such thing as a doubt that the blockchain is a brand new actuality that guarantees to revolutionize the best way wherein the monetary and digital worlds are run for the foreseeable future. On account of subtle coding and encryption, this expertise permits for the switch of knowledge and capital in a completely safe method. Angelo Babb, a cryptography professional, explains how blockchain provides an revolutionary side to the monetary ecosystem in gentle of the disruption that may have an effect on it.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
blockchainmagazine.net
ChatGPT In Blockchain Technology – Will It Work?
Blockchain technology can revolutionise how we conduct transactions, manage data, and interact with one another. However, one of the major challenges facing blockchain is its complexity, which can make it difficult for the average person to understand and use. This is where ChatGPT, the powerful language model developed by OpenAI, comes in. ChatGPT has the ability to bridge the gap between blockchain and the average user by providing a natural language interface for interacting with the blockchain. ChatGPT in blockchain technology can make the understanding of the technology simple enough for the common man.
Traders Magazine
Five Lesson from 2022’s Blockchain Failures
Five key blockchain projects failed over the course of 2022. Failures are an inevitable part of any industry, but the collapse of FTX, ASX, Terra/Luna, we.trade and Tradelens in such a short space of time has raised eyebrows, particularly towards the underlying distributed ledger technology (DLT) itself. Rather than examine...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
coingeek.com
New ebook from BSV Blockchain Association tackles the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains
Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director at the BSV Blockchain Association, has written a new ebook explaining the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains. The ebook is free of charge and is available here. In it, Daugherty addresses several myths about public blockchains, explains why they are more secure than private, permissioned blockchains, and paints the big picture as to why we need to return to the original Bitcoin protocol released by Dr. Craig Wright in 2009.
Comments / 0