ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailycoin.com

China’s “Instagram” Chooses Conflux Network For Permissionless Blockchain Integration

Little Red Book, (XiaohongShu), the Chinese version of Instagram integrates Conflux Network as a permissionless blockchain allowing users to showcase NFTs minted on Conflux on their profile page in the digital collection section called ‘R-Space’. The platform has more than 200 million active monthly users and this integration...
CoinTelegraph

Uniswap holders propose ditching Ethereum for BNB Chain to deploy v3 protocol

A “temperature check” proposal to deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain received overwhelming support from the Uniswap community on its governance forum. 80% of voters holding Uniswap’s UNI (UNI) governance token have voted in favor of deploying the third version of the decentralized exchange protocol on BNB Chain, a rival of the Ethereum network.
cryptonewsbtc.org

$PROXY Unveils Roadmap for Secure Token Transactions and Community Growth

Get inside Wall Avenue with StreetInsider Premium. Declare your 1-week free trial here. $PROXY Launches Decentralized Software Providing Safe and Personal Token Transactions on the Ethereum Blockchain. Plano, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2023) – $PROXY, a decentralized utility (DAPP) constructed on the Ethereum blockchain, has launched a safe and...
TEXAS STATE
cryptonewsbtc.org

OneSpan to Acquire Blockchain Technology Provider ProvenDB to Bring Secure Vaulting to the Future of Digital Transactions

Acquisition will function a foundational structure for future blockchain-based digital transaction options for Web3. CHICAGO, January 26, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements safety firm, immediately introduced that it has agreed to amass ProvenDB, an Australia-based startup that delivers safe storage and vaulting for paperwork primarily based on blockchain know-how, to offer an industry-leading belief mannequin for prime assurance contracts and paperwork. ProvenDB will lengthen the capabilities of OneSpan’s Transaction Cloud Platform to each private and non-private blockchains and function a contemporary technological basis for prime assurance enterprise processes for Web3.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Angelo Babb explains how the financial world is innovating through blockchain

There is no such thing as a doubt that the blockchain is a brand new actuality that guarantees to revolutionize the best way wherein the monetary and digital worlds are run for the foreseeable future. On account of subtle coding and encryption, this expertise permits for the switch of knowledge and capital in a completely safe method. Angelo Babb, a cryptography professional, explains how blockchain provides an revolutionary side to the monetary ecosystem in gentle of the disruption that may have an effect on it.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
blockchainmagazine.net

ChatGPT In Blockchain Technology – Will It Work?

Blockchain technology can revolutionise how we conduct transactions, manage data, and interact with one another. However, one of the major challenges facing blockchain is its complexity, which can make it difficult for the average person to understand and use. This is where ChatGPT, the powerful language model developed by OpenAI, comes in. ChatGPT has the ability to bridge the gap between blockchain and the average user by providing a natural language interface for interacting with the blockchain. ChatGPT in blockchain technology can make the understanding of the technology simple enough for the common man.
Traders Magazine

Five Lesson from 2022’s Blockchain Failures

Five key blockchain projects failed over the course of 2022. Failures are an inevitable part of any industry, but the collapse of FTX, ASX, Terra/Luna, we.trade and Tradelens in such a short space of time has raised eyebrows, particularly towards the underlying distributed ledger technology (DLT) itself. Rather than examine...
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
coingeek.com

New ebook from BSV Blockchain Association tackles the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains

Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director at the BSV Blockchain Association, has written a new ebook explaining the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains. The ebook is free of charge and is available here. In it, Daugherty addresses several myths about public blockchains, explains why they are more secure than private, permissioned blockchains, and paints the big picture as to why we need to return to the original Bitcoin protocol released by Dr. Craig Wright in 2009.

Comments / 0

Community Policy