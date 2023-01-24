Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Teen shot on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen was shot at a gas station on Eisenhower Parkway and is not cooperating with authorities, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Based on a viewer tip, WGXA reached out to the Sheriff's Office who confirmed that a teen was shot on Wednesday night but did not provide many details other than his injuries are non-life-threatening and that he refused to speak to investigators.
wgxa.tv
Shots fired outside of Lucky's Food Mart in Macon
UPDATE (1-26-2023) -- A 15-year-old male was shot at Lucky's Food Mart on Main Street. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released to his family. No word has been given on any suspects so far and the...
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Man wanted for attempting to break into Lawrence Drive home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught trespassing. In a social media post, the sheriff's office reported that video from a surveillance camera showed the man jumping the fence of a home on Lawrence Drive and attempting to open the back door of another home.
wgxa.tv
Two vehicles sought in connection to Lee Street shooting in Americus located
Americus police are investigating after gunshots were heard Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 800 bock of North Lee Street, around 2:35 p.m. for shots being fired. No one was injured during the incident, but police say that one shot hit a nearby home. The shooting took place in the...
WMAZ
Two juveniles arrested in Tennessee for gun store burglaries in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two juveniles have been arrested in Tennessee for a string of burglaries at Warner Robins gun stores, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The two men broke into a pair of gun stores on Jan. 16 and attempted to break into a third one on the same morning. Police say they stole four cars to help commit the burglaries. They stole multiple guns and ammo from both locations.
wgxa.tv
Three arrested, one on the run in Jones County theft ring
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people are in jail and one is on the run after deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Jones County, according to the Sheriff's Office. A press release states that, on Monday, deputies were trying to serve an existing arrest warrant on Adam...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for murder at Pio Nono fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant in Macon. Alonzo Bernard Hicks has been charged with murder in the death of 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits on Pio Nono Ave. The Dublin man was shot Monday afternoon inside while sitting in the driver's seat of a truck near the roadway.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 3 arrested in connection with Warner Robins homicide
UPDATE (1/24): Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Michael Cooper. According to WRPD, 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan of Macon was arrested on January 18 and is being charged with murder and aggravated assault. 22-year-old Tionne Beasley of Macon was arrested January 21s and is being charged...
Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins. According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius...
wgxa.tv
Macon man arrested for entering auto in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police have made an arrest in connection to a string of entering auto and trespassing offenses that began earlier this month. 25-year-old Reshawn Brown of Macon was arrested following an investigation at a Holiday Inn Express on Sam Nunn Boulevard. On January 6th, Perry Police...
wgxa.tv
Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Warner Robins. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan, of Macon, 22-year-old Tionne Beasley, of Macon, and 19-year-old Vincent Winston, of Perry, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Michael Cooper.
wgxa.tv
Escaped inmate found and back in police custody
UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
Knoxville woman convicted of driving drunk in the wrong lane at 90mph
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say
MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
'Acknowledge the fact that I experienced that': Macon Subway employee fired after being held at gunpoint in robbery
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, a commercial armed robbery took place at the Subway on Forsyth in North Macon. The now-former employee who experienced it was Samyell Hunter. Hunter told 13WMAZ she just started working at the Subway. She was there for four...
Warner Robins woman arrested in $80K of fraudulent transactions at Perry Dollar General store
PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Warner Robins woman has been arrested in 150 fraudulent transactions that were made at the Dollar General store on Plaza Drive in Perry. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, the call came in Thursday about a theft at the store. When they made it to the store, officers discovered that the fraud was done by an employee at the store. The 32-year-old employee was arrested for the fraudulent transactions, which are estimated to total up to $80,000.
Arrest made in killing of 60-year-old man outside of Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man outside a Mrs. Winner’s in Macon. The man was shot in his car. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks in connection to the death of Robert Wells. Hicks...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats
Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff's Office says other investigations are underway that may result in more charges.
