ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo Township Clerk stepping down due to “election stress”

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Township Clerk Mark Miller is resigning effective February 28 due to what he says is the stress of holding elections. Miller says he enjoys the job, but the elections have evolved over the past several years with no-reason absentee voting increasing the number of ballots that come in early.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Allegan Co. dates, sites for state election audit announced

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – More than 200 public audits of the November 8 election are underway. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the audits will be done by the Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks, looking to affirm the state’s vote tabulation machines as randomly selected batches of ballots will be hand-counted.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Speed and icy roads believed factors in fatal Osthemo Township crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 70-year-old Paw Paw man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning, January 26. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 9300 block of Almena Drive in Osthemo Township. Upon arrival deputies...
PAW PAW, MI
jack1065.com

Portage City searching for permanent home for Farmer’s Markets

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City Officials are looking around for a more permanent place to hold their Farmer’s Markets in the Future. So far, they have been holding the open air markets in the parking lot at City Hall on Sundays during the warmer months. Ultimately, they would like a facility with electrical and water utilities, bathrooms, possibly a roof, parking, with trail access and an ATM.
PORTAGE, MI
jack1065.com

Two firefighters receive minor burns while battling house fire in St. Joseph Co.

THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two firefighters received minor burns while battling a house fire near Three Rivers on Wednesday, January 25. According to the Three Rivers Fire Department, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home in Flowerfield Township in St. Joseph County. Crews responding to the fire were also told there might be residents inside of the structure.
THREE RIVERS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy