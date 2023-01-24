Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo Township Clerk stepping down due to “election stress”
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Township Clerk Mark Miller is resigning effective February 28 due to what he says is the stress of holding elections. Miller says he enjoys the job, but the elections have evolved over the past several years with no-reason absentee voting increasing the number of ballots that come in early.
jack1065.com
Allegan Co. dates, sites for state election audit announced
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – More than 200 public audits of the November 8 election are underway. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the audits will be done by the Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks, looking to affirm the state’s vote tabulation machines as randomly selected batches of ballots will be hand-counted.
jack1065.com
Speed and icy roads believed factors in fatal Osthemo Township crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 70-year-old Paw Paw man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning, January 26. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 9300 block of Almena Drive in Osthemo Township. Upon arrival deputies...
jack1065.com
Portage City searching for permanent home for Farmer’s Markets
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City Officials are looking around for a more permanent place to hold their Farmer’s Markets in the Future. So far, they have been holding the open air markets in the parking lot at City Hall on Sundays during the warmer months. Ultimately, they would like a facility with electrical and water utilities, bathrooms, possibly a roof, parking, with trail access and an ATM.
jack1065.com
Two firefighters receive minor burns while battling house fire in St. Joseph Co.
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two firefighters received minor burns while battling a house fire near Three Rivers on Wednesday, January 25. According to the Three Rivers Fire Department, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home in Flowerfield Township in St. Joseph County. Crews responding to the fire were also told there might be residents inside of the structure.
jack1065.com
Fire destroys brewery in Paw Paw, owner vows to reopen at nearby winery
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw is a total loss after a fire early yesterday morning. Owner Jeff Wescott says they will move the brewery operations into the B52 Winery he owns next door for the time being as they work to rebuild.
Comments / 0