ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Eric Adams, in shift, says NYC’s ‘right to shelter’ policy doesn’t apply to migrants

New York City’s “right to shelter” policy does not apply to the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who have sought sanctuary in the boroughs since last spring, Mayor Eric Adams said this week. The Democrat’s comments on WABC radio’s “Sid & Friends in the Morning” came as officials struggled to accommodate the inundation of migrants in the sanctuary city and implored federal officials to pick up the tab, which Adams has estimated at up to $2 billion. “The court ruled that this is a sanctuary city,” he told host Sid Rosenberg. “We have a moral and legal obligation to fulfill that....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cssny.org

Assembly-Line “Justice”: Eviction Attempts Reach Record Highs in 2022

From 2020 to 2021, New York held off a sharp increase in evictions with rental assistance programs and an eviction moratorium. With the end of the moratorium in early 2022, eviction filings climbed sharply. It is not as if no one saw it coming. Jenny Laurie, Executive Director of Housing Court Answers, cautioned against the return to a “pre-pandemic assembly-line style of justice in Housing Court”.[1] Instead of heeding this warning, the NYS Unified Court System made the choice to speed up the assembly line in 2022. At the same time, the city failed to respond to growing resignations among legal service lawyers, and the state legislature failed to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel law. As a result, tens of thousands of tenants are now facing evictions without legal support they are legally entitled to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

COVID Robbed Thousands of NYC Children of Parents. The Kids Need Help.

This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Government Technology

New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs

(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City Council hearing held on rights of transgender detainees at Rikers

NEW YORK -- The City Council is considering changes to policy to protect the rights of transgender New Yorkers held on Rikers Island, following the high-profile death of a transgender woman who died in solitary confinement.The tragic death of 27-year-old Layleen Polanco in 2019 hung over Wednesday's hearing on the protections and services for incarcerated transgender individuals, a hearing where Public Advocate Jumaane Williams pushed for legislative changes to protect the rights of those whose gender identity is different from the sex assigned to them at birth."It is possible that Layleen would have been alive today had DOC placed her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

NYU Professors Tell Their Students: Do Not Use ChatGPT

School's back in session and the hottest topic is ChatGPT. New York University professors are prohibiting the use of the AI tool in the “academic integrity” sections of their syllabuses, and many students were given an explicit warning from professors on the first day of class not to use the bot to cheat on assignments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

The Brooklyn Democratic Party’s War With Itself

On election day this past November, as Democrats nationwide fended off predicted challenges from Republicans, blue New York instead saw a red wave. Nowhere was this more pronounced than in Brooklyn, home to the Kings County Democratic Party, one of the largest local political organizations in the country. In one neighborhood, Bensonhurst, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul lost to Republican Lee Zeldin by 32 points — a 54-point swing from 2018. How did this happen?Many journalists have explained Brooklyn’s red wave by looking at the effects of redistricting and state-wide fears over crime and education, for example, but only George Joseph and Yoav Gonen dug into how the actual practice of democracy at the grassroots level shaped outcomes. Over the course of a year-long, multi-part investigation, George and Yoav exposed how the leadership of “County” used forged signatures and “ghost” candidates, among other anti-democratic maneuvers, to retain power in the face of insurgent bids.
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat

Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch

Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘To not do anything is the worst thing’: Staten Island woman shares story of mom’s dementia, promising medical trial

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She was experiencing social isolation, then panic attacks and depression followed. But the family of a Bulls Head woman was pro-active, sought screening, and quickly received her diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Their early action, and participation in a medication trial with Richmond Behavioral...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYS DOE orders NYC to complete investigation into failing yeshivas

NEW YORK -- There was a big announcement Monday on the future of Hasidic education.The state Department of Education ordered the city to complete its long-overdue investigation into failing yeshivas, accusing the schools of failing many of the city's children.Critics claim many of the city's Hasidic children have been deprived of what they call educational justice. They say yeshivas only teach religious curriculum, and don't teach basic skills like reading, writing and math. Now, the state is stepping in, demanding the city get to the bottom of the allegations within six months.FLASHBACK: Critics: Yeshivas are providing substandard education, city is taking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy