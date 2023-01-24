Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
Eric Adams, in shift, says NYC’s ‘right to shelter’ policy doesn’t apply to migrants
New York City’s “right to shelter” policy does not apply to the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who have sought sanctuary in the boroughs since last spring, Mayor Eric Adams said this week. The Democrat’s comments on WABC radio’s “Sid & Friends in the Morning” came as officials struggled to accommodate the inundation of migrants in the sanctuary city and implored federal officials to pick up the tab, which Adams has estimated at up to $2 billion. “The court ruled that this is a sanctuary city,” he told host Sid Rosenberg. “We have a moral and legal obligation to fulfill that....
cssny.org
Assembly-Line “Justice”: Eviction Attempts Reach Record Highs in 2022
From 2020 to 2021, New York held off a sharp increase in evictions with rental assistance programs and an eviction moratorium. With the end of the moratorium in early 2022, eviction filings climbed sharply. It is not as if no one saw it coming. Jenny Laurie, Executive Director of Housing Court Answers, cautioned against the return to a “pre-pandemic assembly-line style of justice in Housing Court”.[1] Instead of heeding this warning, the NYS Unified Court System made the choice to speed up the assembly line in 2022. At the same time, the city failed to respond to growing resignations among legal service lawyers, and the state legislature failed to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel law. As a result, tens of thousands of tenants are now facing evictions without legal support they are legally entitled to.
COVID Robbed Thousands of NYC Children of Parents. The Kids Need Help.
This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story...
Government Technology
New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs
(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
Fordham Welcomes Asylum Seekers Into Lincoln Center Area
Fordham Lincoln Center’s (FLC) newest neighbors moved in just three blocks south of campus in November 2022. Due to an influx of asylum seekers arriving in buses at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, The Watson Hotel, located on West 57th Street, was converted into a temporary shelter for migrants by the City of New York on Nov. 10, 2022.
City Council hearing held on rights of transgender detainees at Rikers
NEW YORK -- The City Council is considering changes to policy to protect the rights of transgender New Yorkers held on Rikers Island, following the high-profile death of a transgender woman who died in solitary confinement.The tragic death of 27-year-old Layleen Polanco in 2019 hung over Wednesday's hearing on the protections and services for incarcerated transgender individuals, a hearing where Public Advocate Jumaane Williams pushed for legislative changes to protect the rights of those whose gender identity is different from the sex assigned to them at birth."It is possible that Layleen would have been alive today had DOC placed her...
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
NYU Professors Tell Their Students: Do Not Use ChatGPT
School's back in session and the hottest topic is ChatGPT. New York University professors are prohibiting the use of the AI tool in the “academic integrity” sections of their syllabuses, and many students were given an explicit warning from professors on the first day of class not to use the bot to cheat on assignments.
The Brooklyn Democratic Party’s War With Itself
On election day this past November, as Democrats nationwide fended off predicted challenges from Republicans, blue New York instead saw a red wave. Nowhere was this more pronounced than in Brooklyn, home to the Kings County Democratic Party, one of the largest local political organizations in the country. In one neighborhood, Bensonhurst, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul lost to Republican Lee Zeldin by 32 points — a 54-point swing from 2018. How did this happen?Many journalists have explained Brooklyn’s red wave by looking at the effects of redistricting and state-wide fears over crime and education, for example, but only George Joseph and Yoav Gonen dug into how the actual practice of democracy at the grassroots level shaped outcomes. Over the course of a year-long, multi-part investigation, George and Yoav exposed how the leadership of “County” used forged signatures and “ghost” candidates, among other anti-democratic maneuvers, to retain power in the face of insurgent bids.
Despite new laws, NYC will require homeless youth to go into adult shelters to access rent vouchers
The city requires New Yorkers to stay in DSS shelters for 90 days before they can apply for a CityFHEPS voucher.. Two 2021 laws were supposed to prevent young people from entering adult shelters just to get housing vouchers. [ more › ]
New York City works to count homeless residents living on streets
Mayor Adams joined workers in Midtown Manhattan to kick off the city's annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate (H.O.P.E.) Count.
Jewish community holds rally against hate crimes outside New York Supreme Court
This event comes the same day defendants were due in court for the assault of Joey Borgan, a Jewish man who was attacked in May 2021.
Under Eric Adams, a Rikers Island Unit That Protected Trans Women Has Collapsed
In December 2021, as Christmas was approaching, a trio of trans women decided to bring some holiday cheer to their dorm at the Rose M. Singer Center, a jail complex on the northern edge of Rikers Island. They were going to have a ball.The stage was nothing special, a small beige floor in front of rows of cold metal...
yonkerstimes.com
Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat
Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
bkreader.com
The Brooklyn Public Library is Teaming Up with PEN America to Fight Against Censorship
The Brooklyn Public Library and Pen America are teaming up to host the first Freedom to Read Advocacy Institute, reports School Library Journal. The free four-week online program for high schoolers is part of an ongoing effort to fight censorship and encourage youth advocacy. “It just came out of a...
Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch
Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘To not do anything is the worst thing’: Staten Island woman shares story of mom’s dementia, promising medical trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She was experiencing social isolation, then panic attacks and depression followed. But the family of a Bulls Head woman was pro-active, sought screening, and quickly received her diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Their early action, and participation in a medication trial with Richmond Behavioral...
NYS DOE orders NYC to complete investigation into failing yeshivas
NEW YORK -- There was a big announcement Monday on the future of Hasidic education.The state Department of Education ordered the city to complete its long-overdue investigation into failing yeshivas, accusing the schools of failing many of the city's children.Critics claim many of the city's Hasidic children have been deprived of what they call educational justice. They say yeshivas only teach religious curriculum, and don't teach basic skills like reading, writing and math. Now, the state is stepping in, demanding the city get to the bottom of the allegations within six months.FLASHBACK: Critics: Yeshivas are providing substandard education, city is taking...
