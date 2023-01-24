California man hits $247 million October Mega Millions jackpot

While no Californian won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 14, one resident still struck it rich recently.

Edward Lojewski bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $247 million at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, the California Lottery announced Tuesday. He and another winner from Florida split the October 2022 Mega Millions jackpot that was worth $494 million.

Lojewski told the California Lottery that he buys lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose every Friday, but it never amounted to much…until now.

“I watched the news and saw the winning retailer and knew that was where I bought my tickets,” he told the California Lottery. “As soon as I saw I matched the first two numbers, I knew I won.”

The newly minted millionaire plans to invest some of his winnings, donate to charities, and take care of his family.

“I’m at the point in my life where I don’t need toys. I have everything I need,” Lojewski said. “I’ve been married a long time, but I love my wife more and more every day.”

The 7-Eleven retailer that sold the winning ticket received a $1 million bonus.

