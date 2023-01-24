Read full article on original website
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Delegate proposes bill that could legalize marijuana in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A new house bill proposal calls to legalize marijuana in West Virginia. House Bill 2091 would legalize the possession of one ounce or less of cannabis for adults aged 21 years or older. The bill would include a special tax on marijuana to bring more revenue to the Mountain State. Delegate Danielle […]
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Arkansas Senate bill restricting drag approved Thursday by committee
The Arkansas legislature took its first step to regulate drag performances in the state Thursday. Senate Bill 43 passed unanimously in committee. A senator on the committee said it will go before the full Senate for a vote as early as Monday.
WVNews
Evans, former West Virginia lawmaker and convicted Jan. 6 rioter, likely still eligible to run for Congress
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Derrick Evans, who was jailed for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is likely still eligible to run for Congress. Evans, who was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates but resigned before actually serving, recently announced plans...
WDBJ7.com
Senate Committee considers gun bills
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election
Former NFL player and Democratic nominee Aaron Rouse appears to have clinched Virginia's 7th state Senate district election against Republican opponent Kevin Adams.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Bills on transgender youth pass the Utah State Senate
The Utah State Senate gave final approval to a series of bills restricting transgender youth from getting gender affirming medical procedures
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
WTOP
Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Any anti-abortion legislation ‘headed straight for the trashcan,’ Virginia state senator says
State Sen.-elect Aaron Rouse (D-Va.) narrowly flipped a key Republican-held state Senate seat in a special election. He did so by campaigning against the 15-week abortion ban being pushed by Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.Jan. 17, 2023.
Virginia senators kill proposal to ban Dominion Energy’s campaign cash
Democrats and Republicans united to quash another effort to stop state-regulated utilities like Dominion Energy from making political donations in Virginia.
Democrats in the Virginia Senate defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills Thursday that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down on a party-line...
Virginia Senate panel kills Republican abortion ban proposals
A Virginia Senate panel with a Democratic majority rejected three different Republican proposals to restrict abortion, including a 15-week ban that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) pushed for the day Roe fell.
Resolution targeting abortion law passes Utah House, heads for final vote in Senate
A joint resolution that would make it easier to challenge the hold placed on Utah’s abortion ban cleared the two-thirds majority threshold in the Utah House and will head to the Utah Senate for final approval.
Virginia Senate panel OKs gun bills after campus shootings
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel voted Monday to advance a range of gun control bills, including legislation meant to address recent campus shootings at the University of Virginia and a Newport News elementary school. In an hours-long hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee signed off on...
