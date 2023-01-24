ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The 66-year-old Half Moon Bay farmworker accused of killing seven of his co-workers in a case of "workplace violence" was charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao appeared for the first time Wednesday afternoon in a packed San Mateo...
foxla.com

Half Moon Bay shooting: 'All evidence points to workplace violence'

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The 66-year-old man arrested for killing seven farmworkers and injuring an eighth was an employee at the mushroom farm where he once worked – and then fired off a hail of bullets – in a case where "all evidence points to workplace violence," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.
