Police search for Prunedale man accused of assaulting employee in Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Marina police are on the lookout for a man suspected of assaulting an employee of a business with a set of metal knuckles. According to police, the man wanted in connection to the assault is Miguel Ramirez Barajas Jr., 38, of Prunedale. Police said the alleged...
Siblings accused of trying to murder their mother
A brother and his sister have been arrested, accused of trying to murder their mother in Monterey county. That’s what sheriff’s deputies say James Stolich, 51, of San Francisco and his sister, Whitney Stolich, 47, of Topanga conspired to do earlier this month. “There's more here than meets...
Police discover ghost gun, illegal ammunition in Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Marina police arrested one person and seized a handgun, ghost assault rifle, ammunition and high-capacity magazines at a home on Owen Avenue, investigators said. According to police, they were initially aware of an incident related to a suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment at the...
North Monterey County High School student arrested after bullet found in backpack: MCSO
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student at North Monterey County High School was arrested after staff found a bullet in his backpack, sheriff's deputies told KSBW 8. Deputies said school staff issued a shelter-in-place order around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after they saw what they believed was a rifle scope. Staff confronted the student and found a bullet in his backpack, according to deputies.
Ghost gun lab busted in Seaside; 18-year-old arrested on 9 charges by police
SEASIDE, Calif. — The Seaside police department has busted a ghost gun manufacturing lab. An investigation stemming from a ghost gun possession from several weeks ago prompted a search warrant from detectives. Ghost guns are homemade firearms, they're untraceable, and in some cases, even more dangerous than regular guns.
Watsonville police corporal nominated for national award
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A Watsonville police corporal has been nominated for a national award, the department said on Thursday. Previous coverage in video player above. Corporal Isaak Rodriguez is one of 20 nominees for the 2023 RISE Awards. The awards honor law enforcement officers who saved a life or showed exemplary performance in a high-stress situation.
Salinas police chief says his department is struggling with staffing
SALINAS, Calif. — The chief of the Salinas police gave a presentation on the staffing of his department and went over how they prioritize calls from the public. During his report to the council, Chief Roberto Filice said as of this year there are 18 officer vacancies and 11 positions were permanently eliminated as part of the 2023 budget process.
Monterey and Santa Cruz state COVID-19 testing sites closing
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health is closing dozens of state-supported COVID-19 test sites, including across Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. Test sites that are operating below 50 percent capacity will be closed. As of Monday, there was only one state-run OptumServe Testing Site in Monterey...
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
King City Post Office to be renamed in honor of former postmaster
KING CITY, Calif. — The King City Post Office will be renamed in honor of late postmaster Rudolph “Rudy” Banuelos. Banuelos, who was born in 1927, enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served in World War II. After serving in the reserves, he continued his service as a recruiter in King City for 40 years. Banuelos served as the postmaster of King City for nine years.
Central Coast post offices to host job fair Thursday
SALINAS, Calif. — Three post offices on the Central Coast will take part in a statewide job fair on Thursday. The Carmel, Monterey, and Salinas post offices are three of more than 77 locations hosting job fairs on Thursday. Positions the Post Offices are seeking to fill include mail...
Remembering the impact Buffalo Soldiers had on Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army and became heroes for the role they played in American history, famously charging up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders and fighting bravery in the Indian Wars, but what few people know is that they eventually ended up in Monterey and what they built might surprise you.
Warning issued: Do not attempt to pass thru slide areas on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County has given an update and a warning about the road closure of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area. In a statement from Maia Carrol, the Communications Coordinator for the county urges people to not attempt to pass through slide areas. "Residents, property owners, and tourists 'shall not' attempt to pass thru the slide areas on and around State Route 1 in Big Sur. It is very unsafe, the ground is unstable and the threat of potential loss of life is real."
The city of Seaside will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines
SEASIDE, Calif. — The city of Seaside announced that they will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting on Friday, Jan. 27, through March 24 at the Oldemeyer Center. Walk-ins will begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, along...
Business and residents stuck in Big Sur due to landslide will receive supplies
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County officials have announced that businesses and residents located within the Highway 1 closure will have supplies delivered by Thursday. According to officials, the distribution of supplies will be delivered for those between Paul’s Slide and the Polar Star rockslide, as multiple agencies will...
Central Coast nonprofits receive grants to help storm victims
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Community Foundation for Monterey County (CFMC) has granted more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations for storm recovery. Organizations like Community Bridges, Casa de Cultura and Community Emergency Response Volunteers of the Monterey Peninsula (CERV) are among the organizations that have received grants. The community foundation...
The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural history celebrates Sandy the Whale's birthday
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The Pacific Grove museum of natural history is preparing to celebrate Sandy the Whale's birthday on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Museum says they will host a free birthday celebration event running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring birthday cupcakes, sea-themed activities, and a special reunion from participants of the “Buy a Pound of Sandy” fundraiser.
Do you haves sandbags you don't need and live in Watsonville? The city has a place you can drop them off
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — If you have sandbags you don't need anymore, the city of Watsonville has a place you can drop them off. A sandbag drop-off site will remain open until Friday of this week for residents to dispose of their sandbags properly. Sandbags are being accepted at the...
