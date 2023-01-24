MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County has given an update and a warning about the road closure of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area. In a statement from Maia Carrol, the Communications Coordinator for the county urges people to not attempt to pass through slide areas. "Residents, property owners, and tourists 'shall not' attempt to pass thru the slide areas on and around State Route 1 in Big Sur. It is very unsafe, the ground is unstable and the threat of potential loss of life is real."

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO