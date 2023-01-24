Read full article on original website
Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - For more nearly 33 years, the family of Ruvil Hale has been waiting for answers. Sunday, they will lay to rest the case of his disappearance. Hale, a husband, father, and former coal miner, was last seen at the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. Only 43 at the time, he had a host of medical issues, was known to have seizures, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Though officers had little leads at the time, reports claim he was believed to be traveling in a Ford Tempo that disappeared from the area the same day.
David Reed, who led I-75 chase with body in trunk, is headed to grand jury
David Reed of St. Petersburg, Florida, faces numerous charges including murder and abuse of a corpse. A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday in Laurel District Court where investigators talked about the case.
Meigs Co. firefighter passes away from injuries in a rollover crash last year
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — A Meigs County firefighter has died this week, after sustaining injuries in a rollover crash last year. According to the U.S. First Responders Association, Kevin Dailey of Middleport passed away Tuesday. He was a long-serving member of the community and was the former fire chief in Richland Township near Lancaster. Dailey was also an instructor at Hocking College.
Welfare check results in heaters being donated to someone in need
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A welfare check in Mingo County has resulted in two heaters being donated to one woman. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Joe Smith and Cpl. Williams responded to a welfare check and found that the woman living in the house had only one small heater to heat the entire home.
Man charged with murder in fight death
A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
Coal Grove, Ohio police officer fired after videos surface of him drinking on village property
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK)—A Coal Grove police officer was fired after he was seen on video drinking with at least five other people at a village-owned property. According to a Facebook release from the Village of Coal Grove, they were contacted by an anonymous person on Saturday, Jan. 21 who said they had video footage […]
Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
W.Va. State Police say search warrant being served at Logan coffee shop
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said they were at the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan serving a search warrant. Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling told Eyewitness News “there are multiple ongoing investigations into the things posted on social media over the weekend." This...
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
Accident, icy conditions causing significant traffic delays in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The commute to Huntington, West Virginia Friday morning came to a standstill in parts of Lawrence County, Ohio due to an accident and icy bridge conditions. Dispatchers in Lawrence County 911 said a car accident near the on-ramp to the 17th Street bridge on Rt...
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
