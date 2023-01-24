Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Finally: A Northern Kentucky bar gets signed game day Bengals football
Bars across Cincinnati have received them, and now we have one on this side of the river too. It was like a bad joke that started out with “two Bengals football players walk into a bar.”. As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to dominate the playoffs, social media feeds buzzed...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Chiefs fan who caught Henne ball describes experience, what’s next
After days of searching, the person who caught Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne's first playoff touchdown football is speaking out about the experience.
Bills GM Brandon Beane: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
The context surrounding the pull quote from Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn't nearly as nefarious as the notion he was firing a heater at the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking Tuesday, two days after his club was dismantled 27-10 by the Bengals, Beane was asked what stood as out as...
Joe Burrow ahead of NFL greats in one key stat
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to excel, no matter the stage. Whether it’s in college or the NFL, Burrow is a cool customer. He and the Bengals pulled off an upset over Buffalo over the weekend in the AFC Divisional Round. Cincinnati has never done that in franchise history, and Burrow bears much of the credit. Thus far, he is off to a hot start in his NFL career. One key start shows that he’s ahead of some NFL greats.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
The Cincinnati Bengals will be ready to play in the brutal cold Sunday
Cincinnati, Ohio: The Cincinnati Bengals have played in many cold and even snowy games this NFL football season. As they travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship for a trip to the Super Bowl, they are going to have to endure brutally cold temperatures once again!
If the Cincinnati Bengals Play Clean, No One Is Beating Them
The Cincinnati Bengals put on a clinic against the Buffalo Bills and played a nearly perfect game. They will need to do so again against the Kansas City Chiefs, but can Cincinnati come through two weeks in a row?
