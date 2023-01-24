Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Taylor Elementary teacher nationally recognized as Extraordinary Educator
From Local 3 News: Bradley County Schools is proud to announce that Amanda Price, a teacher at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, has been nationally recognized as an Extraordinary Educator. She is the only teacher in the state and one of only 30 nationwide to receive this prestigious honor. To...
mymix1041.com
Dr. Corey Campbell named VP of Academic Affairs at Cleveland State
Cleveland State Community College welcomes Dr. Corey Campbell as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs. Campbell was the Vice President for Student Engagement and Retention at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York, for three years before coming to Cleveland State. Campbell replaces Dr. Barsha Pickell who stepped down to return to her passion of classroom teaching.
bbbtv12.com
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Schools Spotlight – Presented by Logan Thompson Law
We were joined by Matt Coleman with Logan Thompson Law and Renny Whittenbarger. Supervisor of Career and Technical Education at Cleveland City Schools. Today’s focus was on the Cleveland Board of Education. There was talk about the recent offer by the City Council to purchase the old bank building from Forrest Preston to be reimbursed by the City School Board.
mymix1041.com
Give Back Event – Ever After Bridal & Boys and Girls Clubs
We were joined in the Mix Studio by Kendra Collins with Ever After Bridal and Derrick Kinsey with the Boys and Girls Club of the Ocoee Region to talk about the upcoming. Join us for our Give Back Event on February 1st! We sponsor an annual prom fashion show where we give away hundreds of prom dresses to local community members. Book your appointment today!
mymix1041.com
Lee University Spotlight: Track and Field Coach Caleb Morgan
We were joined by Carmen Lastoria and Track and Field coach Caleb Morgan for Lee University. They talked about the team’s recent success and the upcoming indoor track season. Follow all Lee U Sports online at https://leeuflames.com/
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Teachers and Administrators of the Year
We were joined by the Director of Schools, Dr. Linda Cash and Elizabeth Kaywood to talk about the recent announcement of the Teachers and Administrators of the Year.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years
We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
mymix1041.com
Chattanooga Public Library to host exhibit from U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC
From Local 3 News: Starting Friday, January 27, you can learn more about the Holocaust through an exclusive exhibit coming to Chattanooga. “Holocaust education is critical for anyone of any faith, of any culture,” said Americans and the Holocaust committee member Alison Lebovitz. Lebovitz devotes her time to increasing...
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Council votes to buy Raider Drive Bank building if schools agree to take it on
From the Chattanoogan: The Cleveland City Council on Monday initially voted 4-3 to turn down a deal offered by Cleveland billionaire Forrest Preston for a long-vacant former bank building on Raider Drive across from Cleveland High School. After a recess, there was a new motion that passed 7-0 that has...
$40K solar system bought by Monroe County couple doesn’t work, company not responding
A couple in Monroe County wants to know why their expensive solar system doesn't work. They've tried to get answers from their solar contractor, but they get no response.
WTVCFOX
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
tourcounsel.com
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia
Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
WDEF
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
East Tennessee woman gets money back after thief drains her bank account
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
