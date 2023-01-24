ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dr. Corey Campbell named VP of Academic Affairs at Cleveland State

Cleveland State Community College welcomes Dr. Corey Campbell as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs. Campbell was the Vice President for Student Engagement and Retention at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York, for three years before coming to Cleveland State. Campbell replaces Dr. Barsha Pickell who stepped down to return to her passion of classroom teaching.
CLEVELAND, TN
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Cleveland City Schools Spotlight – Presented by Logan Thompson Law

We were joined by Matt Coleman with Logan Thompson Law and Renny Whittenbarger. Supervisor of Career and Technical Education at Cleveland City Schools. Today’s focus was on the Cleveland Board of Education. There was talk about the recent offer by the City Council to purchase the old bank building from Forrest Preston to be reimbursed by the City School Board.
CLEVELAND, TN
Give Back Event – Ever After Bridal & Boys and Girls Clubs

We were joined in the Mix Studio by Kendra Collins with Ever After Bridal and Derrick Kinsey with the Boys and Girls Club of the Ocoee Region to talk about the upcoming. Join us for our Give Back Event on February 1st! We sponsor an annual prom fashion show where we give away hundreds of prom dresses to local community members. Book your appointment today!
OCOEE, TN
Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years

We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
CLEVELAND, TN
Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education

“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia

Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
COHUTTA, GA
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
CLEVELAND, TN

