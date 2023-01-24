ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities

Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
WGRZ TV

West Side Bazaar relocating to former Expo Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been four months since an accidental fire left multiple business owners at Buffalo's West Side Bazaar without a place to make their livelihood. Since then, a few have found temporary restaurant space, or have moved altogether, but for the owners that haven't been so lucky there's now a place for them to open up.
WGRZ TV

Ride for Roswell 2023 Ride Registration is open!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official! Ride for Roswell 2023 Registration is now open! Register today and be a part of one of the nations' largest charity cycling events. The Ride for Roswell will take place Saturday, June 24th, bringing together a community to celebrate cancer survivors, pay tribute to those we've lost and raise money to find cures for cancer.
wbfo.org

Students, parents sound alarm on suspension system in BPS

The kids are not all right—and that is from many students, parents and community workers in the City of Buffalo who are calling on the state legislature to pass the Judith S. Kaye Solutions not Suspensions Act. The bill includes eliminating suspensions for students from pre-kindergarten through 3rd grade...
WKBW-TV

Moog to host hiring event at Northland Workforce Training Center

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Moog Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems, is hosting a hiring event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northland Workforce Training Center, located at 683 Northland Avenue in Buffalo. Moog says there will be open...
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
WKBW-TV

Buffalo School students support classmate’s cancer journey

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo Public School student has navigated his five-year journey with cancer with some incredible support from his classmates at Hamlin Park Academy School #74, showing they are ‘Buffalo Strong.’. Students are doing what they can to help their 8-year-old classmates fight against brain...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York

Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
2 On Your Side

BTF places billboards around city calling for change

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is under fire and in the spotlight. “We are disappointed, discouraged and a little dismayed at the timing and certainly the underhanded nature in which these had been put up,” General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma said. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Teachers...
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k

BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo.  The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
