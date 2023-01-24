Read full article on original website
Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities
Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
WGRZ TV
Business owner honored for giving back to the community
A business owner in Buffalo was honored for giving back to the community. Dave Singlyn helped by providing food following the mass shooting in Buffalo.
WGRZ TV
West Side Bazaar relocating to former Expo Market
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been four months since an accidental fire left multiple business owners at Buffalo's West Side Bazaar without a place to make their livelihood. Since then, a few have found temporary restaurant space, or have moved altogether, but for the owners that haven't been so lucky there's now a place for them to open up.
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
WGRZ TV
Ride for Roswell 2023 Ride Registration is open!
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official! Ride for Roswell 2023 Registration is now open! Register today and be a part of one of the nations' largest charity cycling events. The Ride for Roswell will take place Saturday, June 24th, bringing together a community to celebrate cancer survivors, pay tribute to those we've lost and raise money to find cures for cancer.
wbfo.org
Students, parents sound alarm on suspension system in BPS
The kids are not all right—and that is from many students, parents and community workers in the City of Buffalo who are calling on the state legislature to pass the Judith S. Kaye Solutions not Suspensions Act. The bill includes eliminating suspensions for students from pre-kindergarten through 3rd grade...
WKBW-TV
Moog to host hiring event at Northland Workforce Training Center
EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Moog Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems, is hosting a hiring event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northland Workforce Training Center, located at 683 Northland Avenue in Buffalo. Moog says there will be open...
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
National Grid and Back to Basics Ministries to hold event to assist community
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on Thursday.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo School students support classmate’s cancer journey
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo Public School student has navigated his five-year journey with cancer with some incredible support from his classmates at Hamlin Park Academy School #74, showing they are ‘Buffalo Strong.’. Students are doing what they can to help their 8-year-old classmates fight against brain...
Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York
Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
BTF places billboards around city calling for change
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is under fire and in the spotlight. “We are disappointed, discouraged and a little dismayed at the timing and certainly the underhanded nature in which these had been put up,” General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma said. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Teachers...
"Road to Recovery" program seeks volunteers to drive cancer patients to appointments
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cancer treatment is tough. Finding a ride to treatment shouldn't be. Karla Warburton was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2019. She had numerous appointments for chemotherapy and radiation. Family and friends took her when they could, but she was excited to learn about another transportation option called the "Road to Recovery."
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo From Buffalo Iron Works
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Buffalo Iron Works to give away the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo. The winner of this prize will get a 4-pack...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
One of the most popular places to get chicken wings in Western New York announces they will be closing for a week.
UB Sends Email After Students Keep Going Pee in Elevator
What is going on over at the University at Buffalo? Look at the email that was sent out to the students that were living on campus after a few incidents took place. Campus life sent out this email to residents last year take a look:
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k
BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
The One Food People Would Choose in Buffalo, New York
If people from Buffalo had to choose just one of their famous foods to have for the rest of their lives, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as "the city of good neighbors." It should also be...
